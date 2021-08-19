Call of Duty Vanguard reveal to be done through Warzone on August 19, here's how to watch it and get free loot

Activision's annual shooter franchise Call of Duty is all due for a refresh and Vanguard is here to deliver.

Following the trend of last year's Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War, Vanguard too will be revealed through Activision's Battle Royale Warzone.

Activision has even promised goodies for players who decide to join Vanguard's reveal event in Warzone. Here's everything players need to know about Vanguard's reveal event in Warzone and how to catch it.

Everything players need to know about Call of Duty Vanguard reveal event in Warzone

Command has sent a care package, but you've got to be at the #BattleofVerdansk to claim it.



Drop in 8/19 - 10:30am PT



👀 the brief for more intel pic.twitter.com/UxooK9q8Vz — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 17, 2021

After a tease from Activision on Call of Duty's Twitter account, the company confirmed the news in a statement disclosing Vanguard's title and reveal time:

"On August 19 at 10:30 a.m. PT / 1:30 p.m. ET, the Battle of Verdansk will begin in Call of Duty: Warzone. Join the battle and experience the worldwide reveal of Call of Duty: Vanguard live in-game.

"Be the first to the fight and be rewarded—report to Call of Duty: Warzone and play in any playlist between 9:30 a.m. PT / 12:30 p.m. ET and 10:29 a.m. PT / 1:29 p.m. ET and prepare to participate in a limited-time Double XP, Double Weapon XP, and Double Battle Pass XP event before the battle begins," the statement added.

The news came after the PlayStation store prematurely revealed the event via a listing on their digital storefront.

BREAKING NEWS: The official PlayStation Store has updated to reveal Call of Duty: Vanguard will be revealed on August 19th. 1:30 PM EST/18:30 BST. #CoDVanguard pic.twitter.com/6ddYIoCRgn — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) August 16, 2021

Call of Duty: Vanguard was first teased after the release of Warzone's Season 5 when players noticed that the post-victory scene was modified.

Instead of simply escaping on the helicopter, the last player will get shot down by a woman in a World War 2 Soviet uniform, teasing the World War 2 setting for Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Earlier this month Daniel Alegre, Activision Blizzard’s president and chief operations officer confirmed that Call of Duty: Vanguard will be a cross-gen title at launch:

“Our teams remain hard at work on the next new premium Call of Duty release, planned for the fourth quarter, from a setting that our fans know and love to an incredible amount of content in development, including an extensive live ops schedule, we believe this release will be incredibly well received."

Fans of the franchise looking to get their hands on some bonus XP and a care package will have to sign tomorrow 19th August, in Warzone at 10.00am PST / 1.30pm EST / 6.30pm BST.

