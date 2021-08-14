Call of Duty Vanguard teasers surface in Warzone Season 5

Call of Duty's yearly release cycle has been unbroken since 2005, and Activision has no plans to break tradition this year. Call of Duty Vanguard seems raring to go. After months of teasers and leaks, Activision has not only acknowledged and made light of the leaks, but has also begun dropping hints about Vanguard via Warzone. Much like Black Ops: Cold War last year, Activision plans to tease the next Call of Duty title in Warzone leading up to its release. Here's a look at the first teaser for Call of Duty Vanguard found in Warzone Season 5.

Warzone's Season 5 post match victory screen teases Call of Duty Vanguard

The teaser surfaced after players noticed that the Warzone victory screen was slightly different in Season 5. Normally after winning, players can be seen hopping onto the helicopter and flying away. This time however, as the last member of the squad attempts to zipline up to the helicopter, they can be seen taking a bullet to the face before the camera pans to a young woman bolting her vintage sniper rifle.

Her Soviet World War II uniform aligns with theories that Call of Duty Vanguard will be set in World War II and may feature an alternate reality setting where the war didn't end in 1945

What adds legitimacy to the speculation is the recent surfacing of leaked screenshots and promotional material for Call of Duty Vanguard from Black Ops Cold War's game files.

The image of the woman in the promotional pictures loosely resembles the woman who was shown in the Warzone teaser.

Earlier this month Call of Duty Vanguard was confirmed as a cross-gen title and that players would return to a "familiar setting" for the next game:

“Our teams remain hard at work on the next new premium Call of Duty release, planned for the fourth quarter, from a setting that our fans know and love to an incredible amount of content in development, including an extensive live ops schedule, we believe this release will be incredibly well received." - Daniel Alegre, Activision Blizzard’s president and chief operations officer

No release date has been revealed for Call of Duty Vanguard as of now but looking at past releases, late October to mid-November is the most likely release window for Call of Duty Vanguard.

Edited by Gautham Balaji