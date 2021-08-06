Everything players need to know about Black Ops Cold War Season 5's newest game mode "Double Agent"

In less than a week, players will be able to set foot in Activision's latest season of Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. Black Ops Cold War Season 5 is ramping up the action by adding a brand new game to the mix that is sure to spice things up. Titled "Double Agent", the game mode is an investigative multiplayer party experience where each match assigns Double Agents who are there to sabotage the mission. On the surface, the game mode looks like a Call of Duty-esque version of Among Us, where players must work together to find the imposters.

All about Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's new game mode "Double Agent"

The new game will support up to 10 player lobbies, where each player will be assigned to a team:

· Double Agents, who must either eliminate everyone else or successfully set off explosive charges around the map

· The Investigator, who can use clues to target suspected Double Agents as Wanted criminals

· Operatives, who must work together to identify and eliminate the Double Agents before it’s too late

Every player will begin their game with a pistol. Weapons and equipment are introduced in the Preparing Stage, where all players must scout different areas of the map to snag themselves some guns.

Double Agents and Investigators possess unique skills and content during the round:

Double Agents gain access to Gas Mines, Counter Spy Planes, Combat Bows and Attack Helicopters, and also have protection from the radiation spreading from the bombs they’ve set.

gain access to Gas Mines, Counter Spy Planes, Combat Bows and Attack Helicopters, and also have protection from the radiation spreading from the bombs they’ve set. Investigators gain access to Trophy Systems, Stimshots and Hand Cannons, and can see the footprints of an attacker when examining a player's death location.

gain access to Trophy Systems, Stimshots and Hand Cannons, and can see the footprints of an attacker when examining a player's death location. Investigators can also issue a Wanted Order on a player who they find to be suspicious.

Activision insists that voice communication is instrumental for success in this game mode and every player's deception skills will be tested. Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season 5 will come online on August 12, following updates to Black Ops Cold War on August 10 at 9.00 pm PT and Warzone on August 11 at 9.00 pm PT.

