What time does Call of Duty: Vanguard release?

Call of Duty: Vanguard is set to launch this week, but with multiple platforms available to play on, there are bound to be different release times across the board. While the release times are simple overall, PC and console players may have access to the game at different times.

One aspect of the release that players won't need to worry about is an early access period. Everyone will be able to start playing around the same date, but the early access will eventually affect players with the new Warzone map in December. Until then, early access won't affect the launch of Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Release times for Call of Duty: Vanguard at launch

The standard date for the Call of Duty: Vanguard launch is November 5. That date is the baseline release date for the new Call of Duty, but depending on the time zone and the platform, players may get to the game earlier than expected.

Across consoles, the release times for Vanguard will remain largely the same. Those consoles include: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Regardless of the console, players will be able to play Vanguard at midnight, or 12:00 am local time. That means that console releases will slowly open up as time passes across the globe.

PC is a different story, and the platform will not utilize the local time structure that consoles have set up. Instead, PC players will all be able to play at nearly the same time, and that means the opening times are all different across the globe. Some examples of release times include 12:00 am EDT in the Eastern United States, 4:00 am GMT in London, and 3:00 pm AEDT in Sydney.

Preloading Call of Duty: Vanguard before the official launch

If players want to make the most of the release times for their platform, their best bet is to preload the game on the preferred platform. Console players can already begin downloading Vanguard when they are ready, but PC players will need to wait until November 2 to begin.

With all of the aspects of Call of Duty: Vanguard, the file sizes will likely sit around 70 GB. Without the campaign downloaded on PC, the game will take up about 40 GB of space. Those numbers will eventually climb, but for now, players only need to worry about the Call of Duty: Vanguard launch.

Edited by Siddharth Satish