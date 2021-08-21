What is the release date of Call of Duty: Vanguard?

Call of Duty: Vanguard was finally revealed to the world in a new trailer that was tied into a Warzone event, and per usual, the release date was given within the trailer. Alongside the release date, there are plenty of details to get excited about in Vanguard.

Most Call of Duty games are released in November, so it wouldn't be too difficult to guess when Vanguard will arrive. Modern Warfare (2019) was one of the last ones to be released in October, but that isn't the norm. Call of Duty: Vanguard itself will be released on 5 November 2021.

The release date itself was revealed at the end of the trailer, along with the platforms on which Call of Duty: Vanguard will appear. So far, the list includes PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One.

Players can also remain confident that the 5 November 2021 release date will be respected as Call of Duty has a reputation for meeting the correct date each year.

Release date, Open beta, and pre-order information for Call of Duty: Vanguard

While Call of Duty: Vanguard, developed by Sledgehammer Games, will be released on November 5, players will be able to access the open beta before then. However, it won't exactly be a free trial for the game.

In order to access the open beta for Vanguard, players need to pre-order the game. Depending on the outlet where players purchase a pre-order, full price may need to be paid.

Outlets like GameStop, traditionally, only has players put $5 down until release day. Digital copies will require $60 for previous gen and $70 for next generation consoles.

Though pre-orders were opened and the beta was announced for Vanguard, an official date for the beta has yet to be confirmed. An announcement regarding the date is likely to come in the next few weeks, but until then, it's all speculation.

Based on the timeline of the release date though, the open beta could go live in September or early October. Sledgehammer Games will want to get as much information as they can before a full release.

Call of Duty: Vanguard takes place during WW2 and will follow special forces units from multiple war fronts. The theme will also carry over into Warzone, where there was a major Vanguard reveal event. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will only have a couple more months within Verdansk.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul