Top 5 guns to use in Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer

Now that Call of Duty: Vanguard is finally released, players can test out the new guns and see which ones are op.

Although there are a bunch of newer guns in the game, there are still some old favorites. Warzone staples like the KAR98 makes reappearences in the game. While every gun has its strengths and weaknesses, in Call of Duty: Vanguard, they’re really easy to fix.

With 10 attachments in the game, players can customize their weapons to address any issues they might encounter.

Which guns are going to be best to use in Call of Duty: Vanguard?

5) Combat Shotgun

This is arguably the best shotgun in Call of Duty: Vanguard (Image via Activision)

Call of Duty: Vanguard has several shotguns to choose from, but none are easier to use than the Combat Shotgun. With a tremendously quick ADS and hip fire speed, players can snap on enemies with immense speed.

The Combat Shotgun also has a pretty wide one-shot kill range. Players can pick up some impressive kills by spotting enemies down hallways.

4) Volk

The Volk makes up for large recoil will good damage output (Image via Acticision)

This is a great gun for a riskier player. The Volk has an extremely fast fire rate that can really melt opponents. The issue is that it’s incredibly inaccurate. The quick fire rate can compensate for the accuracy somewhat, since players can continue spraying and maybe end up hitting the enemy.

It’s still an issue, though, and one should address it when deciding on attachments.

3) STG44

The STG44 is one of the easier guns to use (Image via Activision)

This Assault Rifle is practically the opposite of the Volk. It doesn’t have the fastest time to kill, but it has a large ease of use. Even the basic attachments give the gun very low recoil.

It also has a wide, effective range, giving it a safer playstyle, as opposed to other assault rifles that destroy opponents up close.

2) BAR

This is one of the more odd Assault Rifles to use, but the BAR is unbelievable when players consider how much damage it does. It has a very slow fire rate. It almost feels like the Swordfish from Call of Duty: Black Ops III.

The slow fire rate doesn't matter as much, though, when this gun is dropping opponents in two shots. With a high bullet velocity, each shot does loads of damage. It can also be used from longer ranges.

1) MP-40

This gun was popular during the Call of Duty: Vanguard beta (Image via Activision)

This is the only SMG that can hold its own against the powerful Assault Rifles in Call of Duty Vanguard. Being one of the first guns that players gained access to in the game, the MP-40 was one of the more popular guns in the beta.

With a wide effective range, the MP-40 can pick up kills from surprisingly long distances. It also has a low recoil and is very easy to use.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul