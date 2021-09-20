xQc rages at Call of Duty: Vanguard, says that the "TTK is dogs**t"

Félix "xQc" Lengyel is known for his knack for trying out different titles, and his most recent interest has been Call of Duty: Vanguard. The streamer has been giving Vanguard beta testing a go but has not been very satisfied so far.

The French-Canadian lashed out at the title in a recent stream, claiming that people are tankier in Vanguard than in earlier titles. xQc only had to try out the title a couple of times before giving his verdict. He believes the TTK is "busted":

"Why is it that I shoot eight bullets and the guy doesn't die? Like, what is this?"

xQc exasperated by Call of Duty: Vanguard's "busted" TTK

The 25-year-old was playing Call of Duty: Vanguard on live stream, and he took down one guy but was killed by another soon after despite shooting directly at the player.

This was the breaking point for xQc, who went on a rant about how "tanky" people were in this title.

"Compared to other Call of Duty games, people are so f**king tanky. It's so busted. The TTK is dogs**t. What it's going to do is people are going to run with f**king Drum Mags all the time, right? They're going to be just [holding] left-click the whole time. Just hold down the f***ing trigger, man. It's f**king bullshit. It fosters inaccurate and stupid gameplay."

So far, many content creators and regular players have expressed their opinions about Call of Duty: Vanguard, and the response has been a mixed bag. Although xQc had high hopes from the game, it seems as though he is not a fan of the title due to the TTK.

However, since this is the beta testing version that everyone is currently playing, there is scope for improving flaws with Vanguard. Future updates that come into the game could eliminate the patchiness that disrupts Call of Duty fans' experience with Vanguard.

