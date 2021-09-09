Dr Disrespect reacts to new Warzone map, compares it with PUBG

With Call of Duty: Vanguard coming in hot later this year, the Warzone experience is set to change. Raven Software has announced a lot of new stuff that is coming to the game including a new map, The Pacific. Dr Disrespect gave his first initial reaction to the new map, live on stream yesterday.

Dr Disrespect became a full-time Warzone streamer back in 2020 when the title first came out. It was not his first endeavor with Call of Duty Battle Royale as the Two-Time was an avid player of the Blackout franchise that came out with Black Ops 4. However, after putting in hours into Warzone and hundreds of intense streams later, Dr Disrespect was tired of Warzone and its flaws. He stopped streaming Warzone a month ago and shifted to Apex Legends and other titles.

“Yes, please let’s get the hell out of that map,” Dr Disrespect reacts upon seeing The Pacific map for the first time

Call of Duty: Vanguard recently did a worldwide multiplayer and gameplay reveal for the upcoming title. In the video, they discussed everything new being implemented by the developers in Call of Duty: Vanguard to make the title a unique experience even for long-time Call of Duty players.

In the Warzone section, they showed off the new map, The Pacific. After months of running around in the war-torn alleys of Verdansk, the Pacific looks extremely welcoming. Dr Disrespect agreed on his live stream that all Warzone players have had enough of the gray-looking Verdansk and it is definitely a much-needed change.

Eh, I like this, definitely feels like a PUBG map though.

The reason Dr Disrespect chose to compare The Pacific with PUBG is because he has previously played on maps which sport the jungle look similar to the one Warzone will be having in the immediate future. Parts of the map bring back images from the popular Sanhok map in PUBG that is located on a small island filled with greenery.

Whether Dr Disrespect insinuated that Raven Software was inspired by the Korean title or otherwise is not confirmed. However, it does seem like the Two-Time is delighted about Warzone getting a new map.

Also Read

The Champions Club surely cannot wait for Dr Disrespect to queue up with ZLaner and TimtheTatMan once The Pacific releases on November 5 along side Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Edited by Ashish Yadav