TimTheTatman shares a heartfelt message for Dr Disrespect after leaving Twitch for YouTube Gaming  

TimTheTatman was finally reunited with his partner in crime, Dr Disrespect, when he jumped ship to YouTube Gaming.

As expected, the duo took to the streams of Verdansk and were joined by Jack "CouRage" Dunlop and DrLupo.

Just like the good old days, TimTheTatman and Dr Disrespect didn't leave a single opportunity to make the most of the occasion and took jabs at CouRage.

The streamer's departure from Twitch has been the subject of much debate. However, TimTheTatman received immense support from the community and garnered 10,000 followers even before the stream began.

The 31-year-old streamer expressed how it felt to stream with Doc again, which at one point in time looked like a distant dream.

He said:

"I'm very happy that I can play with Doc again. If there is one thing that I know myself and my community has missed a lot, its games with Doc."

He further went on to reveal his love for streaming with all his friends, but explained how going live with Doc is a tad bit different.

TimTheTatman also stated how Dr Disrespect's quick wit and banter adds to their dynamic, which makes it easier for the two to get along.

Who else could follow in the footsteps of TimTheTatman and DrLupo?

Ever since Tim's move, fans have been wondering who could be the next name on the list.

xQc iterated how he signed an exclusive deal with Twitch, but preferred to keep it under wraps. He also revealed how streamers like TimTheTatman and DrLupo are leaving Twitch for YouTube Gaming to make more money.

Be that as it may, NICKMERCS, Asmongold, summit1g, and Indiefoxx have emerged as names who could join the aforementioned streamers on YouTube Gaming.

Asmongold is currently on a week-long hiatus from the Amazon-owned streaming platform. He has expressed his dismay over streaming on Twitch on several occasions.

summit1g, on the flip side, has teased his future at numerous junctures. While this isn't concrete information, the GTA RP streamer and his audience could become great additions to the already elegant looking roster.

Follow Sportskeeda Geshin Impact on Twitter for latest 2.1 update leaks, news, and more!

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul