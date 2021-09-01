TimTheTatman officially quits Twitch and joins Dr Disrespect on YouTube 

In a shocking turn of events, popular Call of Duty: Warzone streamer TimTheTatman announced his departure from Twitch to join YouTube Gaming exclusively.

In doing so, TimTheTatman has followed in the footsteps of DrLupo and Jack ‘CouRage’ Dunlop, who too left Twitch behind to join YouTube.

TimTheTatman had a pretty successful relationship with Twitch. The American streamer was one of the heavyweights on the platform, with over seven million followers.

Sadly, his journey is coming to a sudden end, as the streamer announced his departure via a Twitter post.

The 31-year-old streamer revealed the reason behind the move in an exclusive interview with Business Insider.

He said:

“The reality is, now that I’ve got my wife and my son, it’s hard for me to stream as much as I did beforehand. I’d say seven to eight out of 10 people coming up to me go, ‘Man, I love your YouTube. I have more followers on Twitch but a lot of people day-to-day call me a YouTuber.”

TimTheTatman also tweeted a picture of two white doors earlier today, leaving everyone on tenterhooks.

The American streamer followed up with another tweet, revealing that the door on the left talks about his journey on the Amazon-owned streaming platform Twitch, and the one on the right opens up to new opportunities, which has to be YouTube in this case.

TimTheTatman to reunite with Dr Disrespect

Both streamers share a seemingly unbreakable bond, and leave no opportunity to take jabs at each other.

Sadly, they haven't been able to stream Warzone together because of Doc's permanent Twitch ban.

Although the community is still unaware of the reason behind the same, Dr "The Two-Time" Disrespect recently revealed that he knows the reason behind his ban. Furthermore, Dr Disrespect stated that along with his legal team, he's suing the platform for the trouble it has caused.

What looked like a distant dream at one point in time, is now finally happening. TimTheTatman and Dr Disrespect will be able to stream Warzone together and will unsurprisingly cause havoc on the streets of Verdansk.

Fans will have to stay tuned for more updates.

