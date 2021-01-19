TimTheTatman on the verge of tears while speaking about the importance of family

Popular Twitch streamer Timothy John Betar, aka TimTheTatman, was recently on the verge of tears as he opened up on the importance of taking breaks from streaming.

The 30-year-old streamer is one of the most renowned faces in the streaming circuit and has amassed several fans over the course of his career. With 6 million followers at present, he is on the list of the Top 10 most followed streamers on Twitch.

Ever since he became a father to his son, Brewer, TimTheTatman has been looking forward to spending more time with his family. This is something he elaborated upon in a clip that has gone viral online:

In the clip above, TimTheTatman stressed on the importance of taking time off from streaming in order to spend quality time with one's family:

"I love taking time, I love spending time with my family . It's such a good feeling to completely unplug for like a week and just not worry about anything. Making memories, shit like that, that's what matters."

He then got emotional as he began speaking about the future:

"You know how they say, when you're on your deathbed and your life flashes before your eyes ... I'm getting emotional."

In light of his wholesome and heartening statements, his fans have taken to Twitter to show their support.

Advertisement

TimTheTatman wins hearts with his heartfelt revelation

Having started out on Twitch back in 2012, TimTheTatman has evolved into one of the most notable faces on the platform today. He has streamed a plethora of games which include Call of Duty: Warzone, Fortnite, Overwatch and more.

Known for his endearing persona and classic rage moments, the 30-year-old grabbed headlines when he failed to grab a win in the popular game, Fall Guys.

This would go on to become one of the most memorable moments in the streaming era, with TimTheTatman most recently being nominated for Content Creator of the Year at The Game Awards 2020.

After a fruitful 8 years in the streaming industry, TimTheTatman looks set to take breaks more frequently, as his emotional address invited supportive messages from fans:

Advertisement

Watching @timthetatman this morning and he got emotional about his son and it got me. So technically Tim and I cried together 😂 — Johan Johanness (@Johannessburg1) January 18, 2021

TMW @timthetatman realizes it's all about Family First. Good on you, brother. Good on you. pic.twitter.com/EiiAUK8PXV — Tomasi Akimeta (@takimeta) January 19, 2021

I love @timthetatman so much man. I’m working so hard for this dream and I do put my family on the back burner sometimes with work and wanting to make streaming work. Who knew I’d be in tears right before going Live. 😅 I needed to hear that. Cant forget the memories. Much love. — NotRlySebastian|FB Gaming (@NotRlySebastian) January 19, 2021

@timthetatman so I watched your speech about family time and as a dad I couldn’t agree more seeing my son come out of school and he screams daddy running to me to give me a hug its the best feeling in the world those are the memories I’ll remember when I die #gamerdads — BlessAeroz (@AerozBless) January 18, 2021

Advertisement

Remember that these guys are human and have family’s. It’s important to tim to be a good father and husband. I’m right there with ya bud. God bless you and your family and the amazing content you produce. @timthetatman https://t.co/NeDMa1lAvB — #eRaDeano (@Coreydeano) January 18, 2021

Tim crying a little on stream talking about his family 🥺🥺🥺 thats my streamer @timthetatman — ᴛᴀʀʏɴ (@teebooskii) January 18, 2021

In today's highly competitive era of streaming, the pressure of having to churn out content on a daily basis can become arduous for streamers.

With TimTheTatman's recent comments winning hearts online, fans will hope that more professionals follow his footsteps and consider spending quality time with their family.