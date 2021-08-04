Dr Disrespect roasts TimTheTatman & Twitch for not 'trying', but it immediately backfires

Just a few days after stating that Twitch streamers have it easy, Dr Disrespect took a virtual jab at TimTheTatman, but the Twitterati wasn't having it.

Even though TimTheTatman and the Doc are fantastic friends, they don't leave a single opportunity to poke each other.

Both streamers are heavyweights in the Call of Duty: Warzone fraternity, but haven't streamed together since Dr Disrespect's mysterious Twitch ban.

The Two-Time took yet another jab at his dearest friend, commenting on one of his Apex Legends streams where the latter didn't have a single kill.

Dr Disrespect concluded the tweet by stating that Twitch streamers have it really easy and they don't have to try at all, slating the American streamer's disappointing stream as an example.

However, things took a turn for the worse soon after. While a segment of his followers on Twitch were left in stitches, others felt the comment was rather unnecessary as Doc, too, struggles to get kills in Apex.

Dr Disrespect faces the wrath of Twitter

Doc is currently one of the most outspoken personalities on the internet right now. His gothic get-up, playstyle and rants attract thousands of viewers.

Although Dr Disrespect has been grinding Warzone and Apex Legends for a long time, he, like everyone else, has his off days and struggles to get kills. Viewers commented on Doc's skills as well, implying that the American streamer doesn't have the right to comment on anyone else when he himself struggles so much.

Just watched @timthetatman play a full Apex game with zero kills in front of 45k people.



Is it that easy to stream now on Twitch?



You literally don’t even have to try. — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) August 4, 2021

Just when we thought things couldn't get any worse, a section of viewers also commented on his Twitch ban, insinuating that someone who received a permanent ban shouldn't comment on anyone who belongs to the Amazon-owned streaming platform.

It must be too hard for you since you got banned — Tom (@ReverendTom_) August 4, 2021

Doc. It’s impressive for a man to play a whole match of apex without damaging a single enemy. — Universe_Divide (@Universe_Divide) August 4, 2021

Are you allowed back on twitch now? — JonLFCJones (@DontEatSalad_) August 4, 2021

You probably rage quit that game too, dweeb — James Dean, Sausage King (@JamesJayhawk) August 4, 2021

if it's that easy, why don't YOU do it? pic.twitter.com/YTxa1VKI6T — T9 (@Thafnine) August 4, 2021

I watch you play cod 👀 so what are you trying to say doc 🤣jk don’t come for me 🥺❤️ — tattzmcgee (@tattzmcgee) August 4, 2021

His banter didn't go as planned and his comments immediately backfired. From the looks of it, viewers aren't happy with Dr Disrespect stating that Twitch streamers don't have to try much and are handed everything on a silver platter.

Dr Disrespect reveals why Twitch streamers don't have to try

A few days ago, Doc compared streaming on Twitch to streaming on YouTube. He stated that streaming on the latter involves a lot of effort and planning. On the flip side, streaming on Twitch is rather easy and he would be raking in numbers if he was allowed to return to the platform.

Although Dr Disrespect has avoided conversations around his ban, he lost his cool recently and served TimTheTatman's Twitch streams as an example.

This is what he said:

"It blows my mind… you don’t even have to try on Twitch. Literally, he’s (TimTheTatman) got 50,000 people watching him watching other people’s solo games, and they suck. He’s got like 50k viewers! Really, you don’t have to try. They have it easy."

Be that as it may, the Two-Time is one of the most charismatic streamers on the scene right now. His streams are intense, dark and pretty unorthodox. While we don't know if he will ever return to Twitch, his return will for sure be a momentous occasion.

