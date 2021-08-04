Why xQc could face the same fate as Dr Disrespect on Twitch

xQc, one of the most popular streamers right now, might be on the verge of receiving a permanent ban on Twitch due to the latest controversy he has kicked up with the DMCA fiasco.

Twitch's community guidelines are not very reliable when it comes to bans, as a lot of streamers get banned for seemingly harmless activities. Meanwhile, many other streamers flout the supposed guidelines regularly but get away with a temporary ban. Dr Disrespect and Indiefoxx are prime examples of these circumstances.

While Dr Disrespect received a ban from Twitch for reasons that are unknown even a year after the incident, Indiefoxx keeps returning to the platform even after receiving six bans. Dr Disrespect's ban, on the other hand, has not been revoked.

Felix "xQc" Lengyel seems to be paving the way for a Twitch ban, with his series of reckless and controversial activities on the livestream. If he continues in the direction that he is going with his streams, the day might not be far when xQc meets the same fate as Dr Disrespect on Twitch.

Why has xQc been under so much fire from Twitch?

xQc has been involved in quite a few Twitch controversies, which have earned him four bans from the platform to date, but he has made it back on Twitch every time.

xQc also participated in the much talked about gambling streams, which raised a stir in the community. The Twitch community was divided in its stance regarding gambling streams, with one half claiming there was nothing wrong with it, while the other half said it was detrimental to the easily influenced viewers on the platform. xQc was in the former group, and streamers like Pokimane openly spoke against it, saying that he was promoting a kind of addiction on his livestreams.

xQc's GTA RP streams have also been nothing short of controversial. One of the most notable incidents was when he fell out with his girlfriend, Adept, while streaming GTA.

xQc is known to break the rules and be rather rash and reckless while playing GTA, all under the guise of being in character. This has led to his ban from the NoPixel server multiple times as well.

The latest incident surrounding the French-Canadian streamer is that of his Twitch ban for streaming the Olympics. It is prohibited for streamers to stream the Olympics on their channels, and doing so can earn them a ban, which is exactly what happened to xQc. The streamer was prompt in his actions and took to Twitter to apologize for his actions.

I THINK I GOT MY CHANNEL LIVE-DMCA'd. I TOOK NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS AND THOUGHT IT WOULD BE FINE. REALLY DIDN'T EXPECT IT BUT I COUL'VE EASILY AVOIDED THIS. SORRY FOR EVERYONE INVOLVED INCLUDING THE VIEWERS. I'LL BE BETTER/SMARTER NEXT TIME AND FOLLOW GUIDELINES MORE STRICTLY — xQc (@xQc) July 28, 2021

However, things got ugly when xQc did not return to the platform even two days after receiving the ban. He decided to sue the Olympic Committee due to the DMCA drama on his channel.

xQc is undoubtedly one of the biggest streamers on Twitch, which is probably why he has not received a permanent ban yet. He is the most watched Twitch streamer of 2021, and clearly has a very loyal fanbase. However, he keeps pushing the limits with his actions, and the latest DMCA controversy might just be the last nail in the coffin.

