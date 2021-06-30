"He’s actually addicted to the gambling": xQc hits back at Pokimane after she calls out gambling streamers, gets roasted instead

Felix “xQc” Lengyel has recently come under scrutiny for his response towards Imane “Pokimane” Anys’ stance on “gambling streams.”

A number of content creators such as xQc and Tyler “TrainwrecksTV” Niknam have come under scrutiny for hosting “gambling” streams on Twitch under the “Slots” category. Apart from concerns about the overall nature of the content for young Twitch audiences, the streams have also been said to be illegal in various regions.

xQc, for example, is a Texas resident, with the state government having already imposed a ban on gambling. Regardless, Pokimane recently spoke about the situation and claimed that the Twitch streamers in question do not need to host gambling streams as they are already “multi-millionaires.”

Pokimane claimed that gambling sites only offer sponsorships/deals to streamers who are already very popular on Twitch. However, xQc was not too fond of her comments and has been criticized for his response.

xQc gets criticized for his response to Pokimane’s stance on gambling streams

Pokimane and xQc have recently been involved in a lengthy back and forth over “gambling streams.” Initially, Pokimane merely spoke about the fact that Twitch streamers who have the option to promote gambling sites do not need to. She said that they are already multi-millionaires and have a range of ways in which they can earn more money.

“If you are getting these (gambling sponsors), you are already a multi-millionaire. You need to be a multi-multi millionare? It would be a good idea for people to sit down at that point and [ask themselves] what is ethically or maybe morally just not worth it.”

However, xQc was not happy with her comments. He claimed that Pokimane’s gambling stream arguments could apply to any sponsor:

“Come on man! Wait guys, I don’t want to defend anything okay? But, there arguments can be applied to any sponsor at all. You’re losing the f***ing point dude. Guys, I have always told you this. If you want to attack something with reason and arguments, choose the right ones. Argument if you have money and you’re going for more, it applies to everything, literally everything. You shouldn’t take sponsorships, say no to paid events, turn down everything. That is literally the point.”

Of course, Pokimane had also spoken about Trainwrecks’ take on the matter and claimed that people might respect him more if he acknowledged the “darker” side of online gambling.

same mfers coming at me are fans of or are streamers that don’t gamble off stream, aren’t gamblers, use fake balance on stream to eliminate the risk of losing their own money (WHICH IS NOT GAMBLING) & worst of all do this while specifically catering to 12 y/o’s on a daily basis — Trainwreck (@Trainwreckstv) June 26, 2021

the way I gamble is the most authentic & transparent you’ll see + I show my withdraw/deposit addresses. i gamble in every game I play, i gamble off stream b/c I actually love gambling, so fuck off my dick, y’all did this SAME highroading bs during gordo you insecure fuckin 🤡s — Trainwreck (@Trainwreckstv) June 26, 2021

Regardless, she eventually explained in a later stream what she meant. The streamer said she was merely talking about how popular Twitch streamers have a range of ethical ways of earning decent money too:

“My point was that once you’re a multi-millionaire streamer, you have so many potential sources of income that you can opt to choose the ones that are less ethically ambiguous than promoting gambling sites. For example, they could promote a game and make decent money without hurting anybody as opposed to gambling streams which are sketchier and more negatively impactful.”

Regardless, the clip has since made its way to YouTube on the “PepegaWarlord - xQc Clips” YouTube channel. A range of viewers criticized xQc and thought that he was in the wrong in the specific situation.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod