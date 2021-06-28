"How do you sleep at night?": Pokimane calls out Twitch streamers who gamble on stream

Gambling has been a popular category on Twitch for a while now. Understandably, the community's reception of such streamers is a mixed bag.

Imane “Pokimane” Anys is a prominent figure among those who have been quite vocal against gambling on Twitch. Recently, on one of her latest streams, Pokimane discussed gambling on Twitch and condemned those who partake in sponsored gambling.

Sponsored gambling on Twitch

Sometimes a casino or a gambling website chooses a prominent streamer and pays them a lot of money to engage with a specific gambling website. This is a highly effective marketing tool for the casino and rakes in high viewing numbers.

Pokimane calls out Twitch streamers for promoting gambling

Pokimane contends that streamers who are offered sponsored gambling deals already have to be influential. They can easily accrue revenue from any stream. But they choose gambling streams, specifically knowing about the addictive nature of gambling being an undisputed fact.

Pokimane also highlights that the viewer is ultimately the only entity losing anything in this deal because the streamer and the casino are profiting in any case. She elaborated by saying that,

"These casinos are getting at least one to two million of a return on their investment in me, and how do casinos make money? By taking money from the people. So one to two million of my audience's money is going to the casinos."

While this is a general translation of the process, she ultimately wants to hold streamers accountable for their voluntary actions. That is to say nothing about the impressional minds watching their favorite content creators enthusiastically promoting gambling. Pokimane made a stern statement by asking such streamers,

"How do you sleep at night?"

Although there have been varying reactions to her rants on the issue, many in the community support her general statement, considering gambling is considered a crippling addiction.

There is a possibility that Twitch might crack down on these gambling streams since many in the community have sounded the alarm.

