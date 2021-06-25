"An inevitable time-bomb": Pokimane warns Twitch of how ASMR controversy can spiral out of control 

As the dust is settling on the Twitch ASMR bans, Pokimane has collated her thoughts on the situation and posted a YouTube video regarding the same on her second channel.

Addressing everything from the precedent that hot-tub streams set to talking about the roots of Twitch's sketchy ToS that allow these situations to arise time and time again, Pokimane shares some pertinent points about why the problem got out of hand in the first place.

Pokimane calls Twitch's ambiguous handling of sexually suggestive content a "ticking time bomb"

The video posted on her channel is a compilation of her comments made on an earlier stream where Pokimane reacted to Amouranth and Indiefoxx's bans from Twitch.

"I called it. I hate to be that Andy but I called it. When we talked about the hot-tub meta I said listen, Twitch, it doesn't matter if you make a new section for this or ban these individual people or ban hot tub streams indoors, they're going to find another way of pushing the envelope. It's not specifically hot tubs that were the issue, the issue was that Twitch has no way of categorizing sexually suggestive content and on a platform where the top or most viewed channels are extremely forward-facing, you're creating an inevitable time bomb for yourself."

The stream that got Amouranth banned featured truly bizarre visuals with pigeon and horse heads worn by her while doing splits in spandex and a lot of inappropriate mic-licking.

Twitch communities, including Pokimane, were outraged at the disrespect shown to ASMRtists as their section was flooded with sexually suggestive material in search of views.

“I feel really bad for legitimate ASMR artists. For people to come into your category and get to the top by doing the splits with their butt out and gurgling into a mic? It sucks, it’s unfortunate.”

Amouranth and Indiefoxx were handed 72 hour bans for their actions, however the community isn't pleased with how easily they get off the hook. Amouranth has been handed 5 bans in a row this year.

Despite their problematic track record, they are allowed to broadcast on the platform, something smaller streamers won't get away with. Twitch has not released a statement about the situation as of yet.

