Clips from Amouranth's stream that got her banned from Twitch eliminate all doubt as to why she got banned

In what can only be defined as turbulent times for Twitch, the situation surrounding Amouranth and Indiefoxx's bans are becoming clearer with each day.

Recently, multiple clips have begun surfacing, featuring the ludicrous acts performed by these streamers in the ASMR category. In these clips, the lines between sexually suggestive and bizarre content were crossed.

While Amouranth and Indiefoxx managed to get through the "hot-tub" meta minus repercussions, it seems Twitch is taking a stance on acceptable content for the ASMR category.

Amouranth's last stream before ban reignites the debate as to what's acceptable on Twitch

As can be seen in the clip above, under the guise of "ASMR" content, Amouranth's last stream was truly a bizarre sight to behold. Dressed in a "spider-gwen" costume with a horse mask, Amouranth can be seen performing acts on Twitch that defy description.

From licking her mic for 30 seconds to writing supporters' names on her body, the streamer offered a host of "services" on her ASMR streams. The content featured as a result of this was a direct violation of Twitch's terms of service.

Fellow Twitch Streamer "Sweeet Tails" recently weighed in on the situation, stating how this happened as a result of indulging hot tub streams and giving it a separate category.

"What you don't understand is that when you open a door like that, those doors are going to keep opening. That hot tub meta that was happeneing, I'm so over it. Do what you want to do, even though I feel like there's other platforms for it, but that's fine. They got their own category, great. But when you allow that, you're opening up the door right? They're literally bending over doggystyle, sucking on a microphone, and making ear licking noises and staring at the camera making eye contact in the ASMR category! Like what the f**k!?"

The situation has caused quite a stir in the Twitch community, but Amouranth and Indiefoxx have brushed off the bans as a "break" that was handed to them. They have been promoting their other ventures on their social media in the meantime.

