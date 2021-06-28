FINDSARAH: Twitter unites to help Twitch streamer MikeyPerk find his daughter, who has been missing for 36 hours

Twitch streamer MikeyPerk recently took to Twitter to share that his daughter has been missing since June 25th, 2021. The streamer who celebrated his birthday on June 23rd was set to organize a special birthday stream on June 26th.

However, he canceled the stream only to announce the unfortunate incident. After filing a complaint with the local police, MikeyPerk turned to social media to seek help from users to find his daughter.

Hello everyone.



Today was supposed to be my birthday stream. Unfortunately, I'm going to have to cancel.



Last night my daughter snuck out and hasn't come home. Her phone is dead and I can't find her.



My nerves are shot and I've slept and hour. Going to the police now. 😭 — MikeyPerk (@mikeyperk) June 26, 2021

MikeyPerk mentioned that his daughter left for a hotel with friends aged 20-21 years and has not returned home for 36 hours. He also informed users that several police departments in Ohio had already started looking for Sarah.

Update: She is still missing.



The police have her info and are currently looking for her.



She snuck out to go to a hotel with over age people (20-21). I found this out tracking down her other friends.



Thank you everyone for all the prayers.



I'm broken. I dunno what to do. https://t.co/GjK9S9b1J1 — MikeyPerk (@mikeyperk) June 26, 2021

He even stated that Sarah’s phone remained unreachable, and her friends were unaware of her exact whereabouts. With the hope of sending the message to a wider audience, MikeyPerk filmed a YouTube video to share more details about his daughter.

Twitter comes together to help MikeyPerk find his missing daughter

MikeyPerk’s YouTube video is titled “Help me find my daughter, Sarah.” In the video, the Twitch streamer detailed his daughter’s appearance and identifying traits. He also mentioned that he made the video with the hope that people can help him find Sarah:

“I’m making this video in hopes that it’s being shared and it could lead to my daughter coming home. I am very upset with everything, but ultimately I just want her to be home, and I want her safe.”

According to the video, Sarah was last seen in Franklin, Ohio. MikeyPerk also shared a picture of Sarah in his video along with other necessary details:

“She is 5’2” and 113 pounds. [Sarah has] brown eyes, brown hair, and a small tattoo on her right arm, inside her right arm that says ‘Love you more’ it’s an infinity sign.”

He also said Sarah is likely to be in areas of Franklin, Springboro, Dayton, and Middletown, Ohio. MikeyPerk went on to request people to contact local authorities if anyone spots Sarah around the mentioned areas.

Following his request, several users came together to help MikeyPerk find his daughter. Netizens took to Twitter to spread the message of Sarah’s missing with the hashtag “FINDSARAH.”

The YouTube video is also being shared in large numbers alongside other details to find the missing teenager.

*SERIOUS* Twitch streamer Mikey Perk shares that his daughter Sarah has been missing for 36 hours and pleads for help finding her. Sarah was last seen in Franklin, Ohio. #FINDSARAH currently trending. pic.twitter.com/xRpTweWwmp — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) June 27, 2021

This is the type of community action we need more of.



Please continue to share these posts so we can #FINDSARAH & bring her back home safely; her family misses her terribly ❤️



5'2" • Brown hair & eyes. Franklin|Springfield|Middletown area, Ohio.

Small tattoo on inner R. arm pic.twitter.com/bFkZAKC1CV — TheModernMom (@themodernnmom) June 27, 2021

Felt strongly compelled to do this.



A spell for @mikeyperk's lost daughter.



I invoke Hecate, Goddess of the unknown. May she reveal her location to the right people who can help her. May she be protected from all harm.



May Sarah be found, safe and sound 🙏✨#FINDSARAH pic.twitter.com/9oIj1VEUpx — 🔮Sarah Obscura- High Priestess of the Digital Age (@SarahObscura_) June 27, 2021

#FINDSARAH help this man find his daughter! In the Ohio area, she ran away from home and hasn't reported in over 24hrs. If any friends can help it'd be appreciated. https://t.co/gadjpXIs67 — HedSh0tsAllDay | 🪑 #RESPAWNRecruits (@all_hed) June 27, 2021

#findsarah

Please retweet this. Please be on the lookout for Sarah. My heart breaks, as a parent this is my worst nightmare. https://t.co/zz3LApt6Cc — 🌸🌼PinkAngelMystic🌺🌻 (@PinkAngelMystic) June 27, 2021

Seeing my entire twitter timeline become #FINDSARAH as streamer Twitter tries to help @mikeyperk find his daughter is a beautiful thing.



Sad it is about something so tragic though. — Hiccuping Boots (@HiccupingBoots) June 27, 2021

It's Now been 48 hours since Sarah has been missing! Please keep sharing this and tweeting the hashtag #FINDSARAH



Those of us in the SW Ohio area keep sharing this. She went missing in Springboro, Franklin area, but also could be in Middletown, or Dayton!

Let's help @mikeyperk pic.twitter.com/IRNuu7iQOw — PGG | UntamedCupcake 🪑🧁#RESPAWNRecruits (@Untamedcupcake) June 28, 2021

Wanted to QRT as well so I can add #FINDSARAH. Let’s keep this trending and help Mikey find his daughter! Even if you don’t live in Ohio, your share might get to someone who does! Hoping for good news soon ❤️ https://t.co/7MBvT6LFbo — JinxWinks (@jinxwinks) June 27, 2021

**SERIOUS POST - PLEASE RT TO INCREASE REACH!**



We are now at 48 hours since Sarah was last seen. Social media has helped with some important tips, but Sarah is still missing. PLEASE TAKE A MOMENT TO SHARE THIS WITH EVERYONE - ESPECIALLY IN THE SW OHIO AREA!#FINDSARAH pic.twitter.com/xtpEw8edNE — Victoria Reincourt (@VReincourt) June 28, 2021

5'2" Brown hair & eyes. Franklin|Springfield|Middletown area, Ohio.

Small tattoo on inner right arm#FINDSARAH pic.twitter.com/njvlkIK0Bs — ## read pinned /srs 🇵🇷 (@ENAlRL) June 27, 2021

Social media is powerful. I don't care what anyone says. #FINDSARAH — 💜Ravenclaw💜 (@ravenclaw0044) June 27, 2021

This is my friend's daughter Sarah, missing since Friday, June 25.



She may be in the areas of Franklin, Springboro, Dayton, or Middleton Ohio.



If you see her, call local authorities



Share this, & please help #FINDSARAH https://t.co/iGZexwu6TN pic.twitter.com/tmZxnsm8eN — AbsoluteKaty 🎮 Retro Games 💕 (@AbsoluteKaty) June 28, 2021

This is what matters! Please keep this going around. Please help @mikeyperk Find his daughter!

Details: Ohio- Springboro, Franklin, Dayton, Middletown areas most likely. 5'2" Brown hair. Been missing for 36 hours! #FINDSARAH pic.twitter.com/AlF0BBqEtw — PGG | UntamedCupcake 🪑🧁#RESPAWNRecruits (@Untamedcupcake) June 28, 2021

I made this in hopes it can reach more people and maybe bring her home.



Thank you to everyone who has DM'ed me here and Discord. Your kind words have helped me get through this. I love you all.



Now, let's #FINDSARAHhttps://t.co/VaRGuLkqgn — MikeyPerk (@mikeyperk) June 27, 2021

MikeyPerk has repeatedly thanked fans and Twitter users for extending support in their search for his lost daughter. He also shared that as of June 27th, Sarah remains missing while the police continue with their search.

Edited by Shaheen Banu