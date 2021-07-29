The Internet reacts as xQc is banned on Twitch following a DMCA strike

Twitch recently sent popular Luminosity streamer xQc a ban for allegedly watching clips of the Olympics on his channel while live.
xQc tweeted that he received a DMCA notice and explained how he was under the impression that all necessary precautions were taken. This isn't the first time xQc has been banned, so it might be a lengthy sentence.
A DMCA notice essentially protects copyrighted media and works to take down infringed videos, writings, and materials that are owned by another party. The internet is breaking at the sound of xQc's ban on Twitch with a major divide between sides that either support or stand against Twitch's decision.
xQc's ban causes an uproar across social media after he received a copyright infringement notice
Anyone who has been exposed to the controversy surrounding xQc's Twitch ban is raving across multiple platforms to show their reactions. Many are saying that he deserved the ban and DMCA notice for showing the Olympics on his stream, strengthening the case that xQc actually violated something major.
Though xQc has quite the fan pool built up, there seems to be some who are looking at the bright side of his ban that may only last a couple of days.
Since he was caught showing the Olympic highlights on his stream, xQc's ban has hit his fan base hard, as all who claim that he doesn't deserve it say they will flock to other platforms to support him. Those who state that it was an automatic ban are enraged at Twitch's actions, using the Olympics' unifying purpose as the backbone of their argument.
The Olympics are a worldwide event, which is why thousands of people are frustrated at Twitch for condemning xQc for his decision to stream clips from popular events. Though his ban doesn't seem to be permanent in any form, xQc fans are livid, expressing extreme amounts of backlash towards Twitch and their rules.
Twitch's copyright rules are firmly stated in their user agreement, but apparently xQc thought he could safely display the Olympics on his stream without breaching any contractual obligation. The majority of anyone who's following the madness continues to set fire to social media in their support for the Luminosity streamer and heavily frown upon Twitch as a result.
Here are a few more reactions from flustered fans who think xQc stands on the right side and that he was wrongfully banned: