The Internet reacts as xQc is banned on Twitch following a DMCA strike

Twitch recently sent popular Luminosity streamer xQc a ban for allegedly watching clips of the Olympics on his channel while live.

xQc tweeted that he received a DMCA notice and explained how he was under the impression that all necessary precautions were taken. This isn't the first time xQc has been banned, so it might be a lengthy sentence.

I THINK I GOT MY CHANNEL LIVE-DMCA'd. I TOOK NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS AND THOUGHT IT WOULD BE FINE. REALLY DIDN'T EXPECT IT BUT I COUL'VE EASILY AVOIDED THIS. SORRY FOR EVERYONE INVOLVED INCLUDING THE VIEWERS. I'LL BE BETTER/SMARTER NEXT TIME AND FOLLOW GUIDELINES MORE STRICTLY — xQc (@xQc) July 28, 2021

A DMCA notice essentially protects copyrighted media and works to take down infringed videos, writings, and materials that are owned by another party. The internet is breaking at the sound of xQc's ban on Twitch with a major divide between sides that either support or stand against Twitch's decision.

xQc's ban causes an uproar across social media after he received a copyright infringement notice

Anyone who has been exposed to the controversy surrounding xQc's Twitch ban is raving across multiple platforms to show their reactions. Many are saying that he deserved the ban and DMCA notice for showing the Olympics on his stream, strengthening the case that xQc actually violated something major.

😭 he deserved it — Chi 👹🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@MUFCChi) July 28, 2021

Though xQc has quite the fan pool built up, there seems to be some who are looking at the bright side of his ban that may only last a couple of days.

wait this actually could be good news because then this means xqc will post a selfie or multiple in the possible next few weeks because i think he posted 2 (?) tweets during his fall guys ban pic.twitter.com/tGOOdsGoJO — Normal xQc Viewer (THE REUP) (@kinniecast) July 28, 2021

Since he was caught showing the Olympic highlights on his stream, xQc's ban has hit his fan base hard, as all who claim that he doesn't deserve it say they will flock to other platforms to support him. Those who state that it was an automatic ban are enraged at Twitch's actions, using the Olympics' unifying purpose as the backbone of their argument.

The @Olympics holds events to "Unite the world" and "Show pride for your country" but @Twitch isn't having any of that, with a quick ban on @xQc for sharing it with his viewers. I get there are rules, but damn, he's showing a WORLD event, that should be shared anyways. Dumb. — Baba Yaga (@TheYagaSaga) July 28, 2021

The Olympics are a worldwide event, which is why thousands of people are frustrated at Twitch for condemning xQc for his decision to stream clips from popular events. Though his ban doesn't seem to be permanent in any form, xQc fans are livid, expressing extreme amounts of backlash towards Twitch and their rules.

if @xQc ban is longer than 3 hours im going fly into space from rage — kadenfrfx (@kaden_frfx) July 28, 2021

Twitch's copyright rules are firmly stated in their user agreement, but apparently xQc thought he could safely display the Olympics on his stream without breaching any contractual obligation. The majority of anyone who's following the madness continues to set fire to social media in their support for the Luminosity streamer and heavily frown upon Twitch as a result.

Here are a few more reactions from flustered fans who think xQc stands on the right side and that he was wrongfully banned:

- where were you when x was ban



- i was at house drinking gfuel when phone ring



- "xqc is ban"



- no — Lord. (@lordclaudiio) July 28, 2021

Hopefully it's not a long ban. If it is a perma, we will follow you to Youtube or wherever you move to. Thanks for all the laughs X. — Travis James Tucker (@yankeeguy44) July 28, 2021

if they banned you they need to ban miz too. bullshit. — white noise (@itzzmikeyyy) July 28, 2021

FUCK that. The fact that there is some streamers who are watching the same thing you did with no ban Is dumb — Herbiie (@ImHerbiie) July 28, 2021

Twitch are such a corrupt platform it’s insane. Banning xqc for watching the Olympics when it’s free but they won’t ban naked women that kids can watch on a platform for games. pic.twitter.com/dvUZqwB3fO — Aaron (@azzajohnsmith) July 28, 2021

