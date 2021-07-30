Dr Disrespect may finally reveal the reason behind his Twitch ban, suggests cryptic new tweet

Twitch handed Dr Disrespect one of the most notorious bans on the platform last year and ever since then it has been the biggest mystery on the internet. Neither Twitch nor Doc has yet revealed the reason behind the ban. While many fans have tried to speculate regarding what could have motivated the streaming platform to banish its loyal star streamer, they still don't have an answer.

Fortunately, this all might change now and Dr Disrespect could be ready to reveal why Twitch banned him after a cryptic tweet from the Two-Time. There have been various narratives spreading around the internet, with one suggesting that Doc himself didn't know the reason behind his bans and the other assuming that the Call of Duty veteran was silent due to legal reasons.

A few hours ago Dr Disrespect tweeted a photo of a classified folder that had the words 'NDA', short for Non-Disclosure Agreement, stamped over it. The tweet was captioned: "Today..." making the news even more exciting for fans.

Dr Disrespect might reveal why he got banned from Twitch

It is clear from Dr Disrespect's tweet that he is going to reveal a big secret in front of his fans. As of now, the biggest secret that any Doc fan can think of is the reason behind his mysterious Twitch ban. So when he tweeted the picture, everyone started jumping to conclusions and hoping that the Two-Time would finally break his silence on what went down with Twitch.

However, ever since his move to YouTube, Dr Disrespect has been growing exponentially. He has been signing partnership deals with various new brands such as FanDuel and GameFuel. It's equally possible that the tweet might be indicating that there is another partnership in the works.

There have also been rumors fueled by Dr Disrespect himself that he is going to own and run an esports team of his own which will either compete professionally in Call of Duty or Valorant.

Whatever it may be, it is certainly exciting news for all the Dr Disrespect fans who would be eagerly waiting for him to stream today.

