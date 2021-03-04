Latest Dr Disrespect Twitch ban theory suggests he was banned due to a deal with Mixer

A new theory regarding Guy "Dr Disrespect" Beahm's Twitch ban has started to circulate on the internet.

In a clip on the Dan Allen Gaming YouTube channel, Dan Allen and Jeff Leach discussed what Dr Disrespect might have done to warrant his ban on Twitch. For any Call of Duty fans, Jeff Leach plays the character "Ghost" in Modern Warfare 2019.

Dan Allen began by asking Jeff Leach what he believes caused Dr Disrespect's Twitch ban. Leach replied:

"I think no one knows but Dr Disrespect and Twitch. That's what I think. And that's what I know to be the truth."

Leach also admitted that he thinks Dr Disrespect knows exactly why he was banned, but he is playing his cards right as a businessman.

"I think he's a good businessman and he knew that the best bet was just to move on and recreate his platform somewhere else, and contine to thrive and succeed because he's an incredibly talented gamer, and also an engaging entertainer."

Having said that, Jeff Leach still has his own theory on Dr Disrespect's ban, and it's linked to a possible deal that the Doc may have had with Mixer.

The theory that Dr Disrespect was banned on Twitch due to the fall of Mixer

Jeff Leach prefaced his theory with the fact that most people don't know for sure what happened with regards to Dr Disrespect's ban.

Leach then revealed that, according to his contacts, Doc was set to sign a new contract with Twitch as an exclusive streamer on the platform.

However, Mixer was still thriving at the time, and streamers like Ninja and Shroud had signed exclusive deals with the platform worth millions of dollars each. Dr Disrespect might have received his own offer from Mixer, which was likely just as expensive.

When he got his own offer, Doc might have used that deal to leverage more money from Twitch for a better contract. However, Mixer would eventually dissipate.

Leach explained:

"He had come to negotiation time for his contracts and he was using offers from Mixer as leverage to get himself a bit more money out of Twitch."

Once Mixer was officially taken down as a platform, Dr Disrespect's leverage was gone, and Twitch may have decided to get rid of him.

Leach added that all of his Twitch contacts have since left as they do not agree with the ethos of the company.

While this is an interesting theory with a plausible story, it is still unconfirmed and is mere speculation.