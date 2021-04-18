TimTheTatman rules out playing with Dr Disrespect even off-stream, Twitch terms speculated as the cause

Popular Twitch streamer TimTheTatMan recently shared an insight into how Twitch terms have implications that extend well beyond the platform itself.

Recently, during a 'Just Chatting' stream, a member of TimTheTatMan's chat asked him whether or not he had considered playing with Dr Disrespect off-stream. He gave an ambiguous response stating that, while he's not sure, he most likely cannot due to some legal implications.

TimTheTatMan was allegedly forbidden from playing with Dr Disrespect off-stream due to Twitch terms

Reading out a donation from a viewer, TimTheTatMan replied with an on-the-fence remark, where he can be seen measuring his words so as not to cause any misunderstandings.

"Hey Tim have you considered to play with Doc without streaming it, it'd be banger.... I don't think I can, it's stupid."

The statement was further backed up by simply looking at the duo's involvement in each other's content as time passed. Before Doc's ban, his YouTube account was chock-a-block with content that featured other prominent streamers like TimTheTatMan, Ninja, and Nickmercs.

In the months following his ban, his channel was completely devoid of any collaboration. Particularly with Twitch streamers. Fans speculate that Twitch's invasive policies and terms have a role to play in this and are calling the platform out on social media.

Fans react to Twitch's alleged unfair policies

With the implication that Twitch controls the off-stream actions of streamers, fans are upset with the corporation as they label the move manipulative and controlling of a user's life.

Dr Disrespect and Twitch have not commented on the situation as of yet.

