D'Amelio sisters' appearance at Jake Paul vs Ben Askren post-match sends Twitter into a frenzy

While the world reels from Jake Paul's victory against former MMA fighter Ben Askren, Twitter seems hung up about the D'Amelio sisters' appearance during the post-match segment of the bout.
Brought on to award the belt to the match's victor, the D'Amelio sisters made an appearance on stream to mixed reactions from viewers. Here are some of the reactions Twitter users had to the TikTok duo's appearance at the fight.
Twitter reacts to D'Amelio's surprise appearance at the Jake Paul vs Ben Askren fight
Introduced as "the two most famous girls in the world," the internet collectively rolled its eyes at the comment because they felt the D'Amelio sisters' presence at the bout was unnecessary and out of place.
While some users were cringing at the "most famous girls" remark, other users took the opportunity to roast Askren. The memes poked fun at how the D'Amelio sisters lasted longer in the ring than Askren.
Other users disapproved of their appearance at the Paul vs Askren event, calling their presence "awkward and cringe".
Paul vs Askren was a highly anticipated fight that finally took place on April 17th, 2021, after months of social media hype and build-up. With the trash talk dished out by both sides, the bout ended in a first-round 1:59 shocker of a knockout that Paul dealt to Askren.
In its wake, fans had a field day on social media with memes from the event, roasting Askren and reminding Dana White about his one million dollar bet with Snoop Dogg.
