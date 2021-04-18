D'Amelio sisters' appearance at Jake Paul vs Ben Askren post-match sends Twitter into a frenzy

While the world reels from Jake Paul's victory against former MMA fighter Ben Askren, Twitter seems hung up about the D'Amelio sisters' appearance during the post-match segment of the bout.

Brought on to award the belt to the match's victor, the D'Amelio sisters made an appearance on stream to mixed reactions from viewers. Here are some of the reactions Twitter users had to the TikTok duo's appearance at the fight.

Twitter reacts to D'Amelio's surprise appearance at the Jake Paul vs Ben Askren fight

Bro charli and dixie d'amelio handing jake paul the belt was one of the most cringiest things I've ever seen pic.twitter.com/vuDUkXtEwm — Yuki ゆき (@YukiSZNs) April 18, 2021

Introduced as "the two most famous girls in the world," the internet collectively rolled its eyes at the comment because they felt the D'Amelio sisters' presence at the bout was unnecessary and out of place.

“charli & dixie damelio 2 of the most famous girls in the world” pic.twitter.com/JTZXFUCkmT — leyla (@peachesforbiebs) April 18, 2021

Charli and Dixie D’amelio, the two most famous girls in the world — avery ♥ (@AyalaAvery) April 18, 2021

“charli & dixie damelio 2 of the most famous girls in the world”



Think again bud pic.twitter.com/5XKRbeOLGq — Kar (@NotKarr) April 18, 2021

"Charli and dixie Damelio 2 of the most famous girls in the world" pic.twitter.com/Ot7pLlji53 — TJ ⚡️ (@tadj724) April 18, 2021

While some users were cringing at the "most famous girls" remark, other users took the opportunity to roast Askren. The memes poked fun at how the D'Amelio sisters lasted longer in the ring than Askren.

Ben Askren

time in ring

2 mins 13 secs



Damelio sisters

time in ring

7 mins 18 secs — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) April 18, 2021

THE D'amelio SISTERS SPENT MORE TIME IN THE RING THAN BEN — DaMB (@eehmbhee) April 18, 2021

THE D'amelio SISTERS SPENT MORE TIME IN THE RING THAN BEN — FaZe Sway (@FaZeSway) April 18, 2021

Other users disapproved of their appearance at the Paul vs Askren event, calling their presence "awkward and cringe".

Not the damelio sisters giving a belt at this fight #trillerfightclub #jakePaulvsBenAskren pic.twitter.com/7cqKWaYbJ5 — Kacic (@BrendanKacic) April 18, 2021

Wait why are the D'Amelio girls from Tik Tok in the ring 😂😂😂



This has been the weirdest, most random boxing card I've ever watched 😂😂🥴#TrillerFightClub #JakePaul pic.twitter.com/93TmjWJ8P9 — Jay 🎋💰🇯🇲🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@TeeJThaRealest) April 18, 2021

Charli and Dixie D'amelio appearance at the Jake Paul fight pic.twitter.com/2oxaso6aqm — Hollywood Nick :) (@itsnick_bp) April 18, 2021

"Damelio sister will be giving the belt to the winner" yea this really is the worst boxing event of all time #BenAskren #JakePaul #boxing pic.twitter.com/2016uRJLlu — Martín (@Flactify) April 18, 2021

Paul vs Askren was a highly anticipated fight that finally took place on April 17th, 2021, after months of social media hype and build-up. With the trash talk dished out by both sides, the bout ended in a first-round 1:59 shocker of a knockout that Paul dealt to Askren.

In its wake, fans had a field day on social media with memes from the event, roasting Askren and reminding Dana White about his one million dollar bet with Snoop Dogg.

