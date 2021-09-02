Asmongold reveals how Twitch denied his request for an exclusive deal amid YouTube defection rumors

With several high-profile Twitch streamers defecting to YouTube, popular World of Warcraft streamer Asmongold has revealed how the Amazon-owned streaming platform knocked down his request for an exclusive contract.

Asmongold is one of the most popular streamers on Twitch, with over 2.4 million followers. Even though the co-founder of OTK has added several titles to his collection, he announced a week-long hiatus to focus on recuperating.

However, Benjamin ‘DrLupo’ Lupo and Timothy ‘TimTheTatman’ Betar, and Jack 'Courage' Dunlop leaving Twitch for YouTube, forced him to break out of his cocoon to weigh in on recent events.

Earlier today, he went live to reveal that he may never be exclusive to Twitch after the platform refused his request for a long-term deal.

He said:

“Twitch did not offer me a custom contract. I was going to see if I could get one, but they [turned it down]… they didn’t end up offering me one. It did bother me, until I realized, why do I need a stamp of approval from a bunch of people that don’t even like me? So I thought to myself, f**k ‘em.”

Asmongold also went on to reiterate how he has been extremely critical of the platform, which could've stacked the odds against him, making him a liability and a brand risk.

More importantly, the 32-year-old streamer also revealed that he had taken a couple of breaks away from the platform, not counting the current one, which could have played a decisive part in him not getting an exclusive contract.

Will Asmongold jump ship?

This has been a recurring question ever since he announced a break from the platform. Despite revealing that he wants some time away to focus on himself, fans believe that Asmongold's time on the Amazon-owned platform might be coming to a disheartening end.

BTW--I know I have the tendency to overshare and I'm sure a lot of you guys want to speculate and help even but I'd ask to keep it to a minimum



A lot of this is personal and I need to figure it out on my own.



I love you guys and I want to be the best version of myself for you — Zack (@Asmongold) August 31, 2021

After revealing that he'd only be stepping away for a brief period, the community displayed tremendous support for Asmongold.

The World of Warcraft streamer is set to return to his current platform in the next few days. But with how things are shaping up, he could be yet another name on the list of elite streamers defecting to YouTube.

Follow Sportskeeda Genshin Impact for latest news, leaks, rumors and more!

Edited by Srijan Sen