Twitter reacts as Twitch streamers organize #ADayOffTwitch movement to protest against the platform  

The last couple of years have been full of turmoil for Twitch. True, the platform has played a massive role in providing space for streamers, big and small, to create content and share it with their audiences.

However, "hate-raids" have become a matter of great concern. Several streamers have spoken at length on the issue, but it has made little difference.

Even though Twitch has banned scores of accounts for breaching its guidelines, the Amazon-owned streaming platform has failed to keep the problem at bay.

The streamers, on the flip side, have taken matters into their own hands by giving birth to the #ADayOffTwitch movement, which will see them step away from the platform for a day on September 1.

Why isn't Twitch taking control of the situation?

Several streamers have reached out to the platform's developers, asking them to take serious action on the harassment they face on a daily basis.

Sadly, Twitch has failed to put an end to their troubles, which have only become worse in the last few months.

Another campaign, #TwitchDoBetter was a massive push, which was started by several black streamers on the platform.

The trend bagged everyone's attention, including Twitch. The platform came out with a formal apology and stated that it would do better to create a safer environment for the streamers under its umbrella.

To everyone's dismay, this hasn't really happened and Twitch has failed in its resolve.

Hundreds of streamers have joined the movement and have decided to step away from the platform for a day.

Join this protest to End Hate Raids by taking #ADayOffTwitch on 9/1. No streaming, no watching.



These kinds of protests make an impact when folks are in it together.



RT and ask your fav streamers (especially the non-marginalized ones) to participate by not streaming on 9/1. https://t.co/zihs6QsMzB — AnyKey 💚 #BlackLivesMatter #StopAsianHate (@anykeyorg) August 21, 2021

In solidarity with Raven and all others who have gotten hate raids, bot spamming, and harassment, we will not be streaming or watching any Twitch content on Sept. 1st



We encourage you to do the same and keep supporting creators these creators 💜 #ADayOffTwitch #TwitchDoBetter pic.twitter.com/V3dL41lw3Z — Em the Unbothered (@Mad_Madame_Em) August 20, 2021

We are continuing the fight.



Shout out to @LuciaEverblack and @ShineyPen for helping me with this!#ADayOffTwitch

September 1st, don't go live. pic.twitter.com/dU1ycC9YtM — ʀᴇᴋ ɪᴛ, ʀᴀᴠᴇɴ! ☠🔪 (@RekItRaven) August 20, 2021

Will be joining this. I would encourage people to do more blackout days. It's going to take a long sustained effort. Can't ask people to not stream for weeks but twitch is a business. Once their wallet is screaming their attitude will change. They can absorb the cost of one day. — Spencer (@podsaurus) August 20, 2021

yeah it'll be. i'm doing both the first and the second — DaRoostersHens 🏳️‍🌈 He/Him (@da_hens) August 21, 2021

Happy to join this battle. I will do whatever I can to help. You deserve to create without worry for your safety and security 💖 — Kampko🦄 (@Kampko) August 20, 2021

I will definitely be participating in this. — Mattea 🌈 (@illuMattea) August 20, 2021

I will be participating, thank you all for organizing this — Airee 🧸🏳️‍🌈 (@aireebeartv) August 20, 2021

What are hate-raids?

This is one of the most absurd trends that has surfaced on Twitch. Tons of viewers spam the streamer's chat with hateful comments targeting their identity and beliefs.

Members of the LGBTQ+ community have been targeted with homophobic and transphobic messages for being active participants in the movement.

Twitch updated its guidelines a few weeks back to block offensive words. Viewers, however, can easily bypass this by putting in incorrect spellings.

Twitch has been a frontrunner in the streaming fraternity for a while now. Sadly, its complacency around such integral issues has appalled streamers and their honest patrons.

While we don't know if this movement will be successful, it's a step in the right direction.

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi