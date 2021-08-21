ADayOffTwitch: Streamers unite to end hate raids by boycotting Twitch

This has been quite an eventful year for Twitch, while also being the year the platform faced a lot of hate.

As "hate raids" have become a major problem that is plaguing the platform, numerous streamers are joining in the #ADayOffTwitch movement, compelling the platform to do something about it.

As a platform, Twitch is really great and has provided many streamers a place to build their community. The platform helped make it easier for many struggling influencers and content creators to build a career in streaming. However, the platform has also been at the center of the community's backlash due to certain trends.

While many streamers have received a permanent ban on the platform for apparently inexplicable reasons, the platform seems to turn a blind eye towards certain serious matters. For instance, "hate raids" have grown so common on the platform that it is now a persistent problem, although it goes against the rules of hateful conduct on Twitch.

While many streamers have tried getting the platform to do something about it, the situation has not really gotten better. The rise of the #TwitchDoBetter movement was a major push, but Twitch's response was not exactly adequate for many in the community.

Currently, many have joined in on the #ADayOffTwitch movement, that urges streamers and viewers to not log into Twitch on September 1.

We are continuing the fight.



Shout out to @LuciaEverblack and @ShineyPen for helping me with this!#ADayOffTwitch

September 1st, don't go live. pic.twitter.com/dU1ycC9YtM — ʀᴇᴋ ɪᴛ, ʀᴀᴠᴇɴ! ☠🔪 (@RekItRaven) August 20, 2021

In solidarity with Raven and all others who have gotten hate raids, bot spamming, and harassment, we will not be streaming or watching any Twitch content on Sept. 1st



We encourage you to do the same and keep supporting creators these creators 💜 #ADayOffTwitch #TwitchDoBetter pic.twitter.com/V3dL41lw3Z — Em the Unbothered (@Mad_Madame_Em) August 20, 2021

On board with this, putting it in my calendar, though I think it'd technically be Sept. 2 for me (in Australia) — Abigail Beck (@theabigailbeck) August 21, 2021

Great initiative! But you know a lot of people will try and “take their chance” when a lot of creators are off on the same day. Hope they won’t tho. Would be great to finally push twitch. — McDerp (@McDerpershy) August 21, 2021

What exactly is a "hate raid" on Twitch?

This is a rather disgusting trend on Twitch, where viewers flood a streamer’s chat with hundreds of bots who post hateful comments about the streamer, usually targeting his/her identity.

The seriousness of the matter lies in the fact that hate raids usually target streamers belonging to the LGBTQ+ commnity with homophobic and transphobic messages.

It makes sense that the complacency of the platform regarding an issue as significant as this should be protested against. It remains to be seen how much the #ADayOffTwitch movement can achieve on behalf of the community.

