Top 5 "simped-over" streamers

Fans can get very obsessed with their favorite streamers. However, sometimes the obsession becomes unhealthy, and fans support everything their beloved streamer does with no sense of judgment. The internet has labeled such fans as "simps."

The term has been used so much in the recent past that it has made its way into the Urban Dictionary as well. The Urban Dictionary defines a simp as:

Someone who does way too much for a person they like

While most streamers who have a strong simp army are female streamers, there are some male streamers on that list too. Here are the top 5 streamers who are simped over by the community.

Top streamers with the most simps

1) Pokimane

Imane "Pokimane" Anys is without a doubt the most simped over streamer. Her attractive appearance has made millions of fans donate huge sums of money to her channel just to be noticed by the streamer.

While she has received a lot of criticism for it, it is worth mentioning that the streamer never really tries to flaunt her body. She is one of the most successful streamers in the community and has put in a lot of hard work to achieve that status.

2) Neekolul

Nicole "Neekolul" Sanchez is one of the most attractive streamers and a TikTok star. Her cute and attractive appearance has earned her a huge army of simps, who donate hefty amounts to her channel everyday.

Neekolul is an extremely attractive streamer (Image via neekolul on Twitter)

She is the only streamer who has come closest to beating Pokimane's simp army.

3) Amouranth

As one of the most popular and successful ASMR streamers in the Twitch community, Amouranth gets her fair share of attention. This has led to her having one of the biggest groups of people simping over her, and obsessing over her. However, this obsession has taken a turn for the worse at times.

4) Corpse Husband

Corpse Husband is one of the internet's most mysterious yet popular personalities. His deep and low voice is the most unique thing about him, even though the back story behind it is quite tragic. Corpse's voice is a result of GERD, which causes his stomach acids to come up to his esophagus.

However, there's no denying that his voice sounds extremely attractive due to how low it is, and it has caused streamers and fans alike to simp over it. His deep voice has earned him one of the biggest simp armies in the world, which also includes many popular entities like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Pokimane and Valkyrae.

5) Dream

Dream of Minecraft fame (Image via Film Daily)

Dream is a popular streamer who is best known for his Minecraft content. However, he is also known for his mad fanbase which leaves no chance to simp for him, be it in games or otherwise.

While in most cases, simps don't really do anything very harmful for their favorite streamers, in the case of Pokimane and Amouranth, simps have often crossed the line and done things that were toxic or potentially harmful.

This list is not in any particular order.

Edited by Gautham Balaji