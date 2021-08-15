"This is not the first time": Amouranth reveals someone tried to set her house on fire allegedly

Popular Twitch streamer Amouranth's property recently caught fire, and local police suspected she was the victim of an arson attack.

In a series of tweets, Amouranth shared details of the attack. Her first tweet described general information about the arson attempt before adding that the local police had reviewed surveillance tapes.

"They are reviewing surveillance footage, neighbors surveillance footage and possibly other videos adjacent to the area to try and catch the potential suspect. This is not the first time something like this has happened."

Amouranth gained massive traction following mixed responses to her content. In June, she and fellow Twitch streamer Indiefoxxx were banned following their ASMR ear-licking controversy.

Amouranth explains the arson attack on her residence

Amouranth has also not been shy about sharing harassment stories. The Twitch streamer discussed how she did not stream in outdoor locations due to the strong possibility of swatting. Swatting is the act of calling the police to send armed forces to a specific location as a "prank."

"If I show the name at all, or if it's an obvious location like the zoo, people will swat and call me to try and get me kicked out, or like arrested or get in trouble, or whatever. I have that problem consistenly."

To further explain the arson attack on her residence, Amouranth mentioned that a similar situation happened in 2020.

Amouranth stated that someone was trying to shoot fireworks, allegedly aiming at her residence. She claimed that the person was "intercepted before he could go through with the act."

The Twitch streamer also claimed that she gets "swatted every week." Amouranth stated that streamers should remain vigilant towards the harassment techniques.

"If you're a streamer I cannot stress this enough. Be proactive, talk to them, they won't understand by having your location "flagged" can mean all the difference in a tense stand-off type situaion; literal life and death."

Following her series of tweets, Amouranth clarified that she and her pets were okay. There are currently no suspects in custody. The streamer has not commented on the possibility of changing residences.

