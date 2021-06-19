Amouranth and Indiefoxx banned on Twitch following controversial 'ASMR' streams

Twitch streamers Amouranth and Indiefoxx have decided to take the weekend off. However, their "time outs" were not voluntary, as both were handed a ban on the streaming platform a few hours ago.

Kaitlyn Michelle Siragusa and Jenelle Dagres, better known by their Twitch names Amouranth and Indiefoxx, were hit by Twitch bans after continuously streaming overly sexual ASMR content.

They saw how hard we've been working and wanted to give us the weekend off. — Indiefoxx 🌙 OF (@indiefoxxlive) June 19, 2021

Twitch is cracking down on ASMR streams by its looks, and it has started by banning two of the biggest names in the industry. Together they have over four million followers tuning in to their content.

But the question being asked here is why ban two of the most popular ASMR streamers out there?

Twitch is cracking down on ASMR streams

Well, for starters, streamers such as Amouranth and Indiefoxx were tapping into the "ASMR Meta" to gain popularity and revenue.

This is not an issue in general, as Twitch is open to everyone. But it takes away from streamers using the ASMR tag as intended, such as reading, whispering, tapping fingernails, etc.

However, Amouranth and Indiefoxx, among many others, began abusing this privilege for views and popularity, which in turn was hurting small-time and genuine ASMR content creators.

While this may create a division of opinion about whether Twitch should be policing, their bans result from abusing the platform's privilege rather than breaking the rules per se.

Given how the ASMR meta has grown over time, tapping into it under the garb of pseudo-ASMR content creates conflict with platform parameters.

Was wondering why ASMR on twitch had a lot of viewers…..instantly regretted clicking on it. ASMR ear licking streams da fuck?! What happened to this platform 😰 pic.twitter.com/Gm0dd79eDQ — 💩Dookie💩 (@DookIsWatching) June 18, 2021

Suffice to say, while the ban is definitely not permanent, streamers such as Amouranth and Indiefoxx will have to shift back to other appropriate categories or face further bans in the future.

In essence, the type of content being produced was never an issue. But they began piggybacking on the ASMR meta for more views and revenue.

What does the Twitch community think to feel about the bans?

The reactions on Twitter are rather divided, to say the least. Some felt that the bans were unjust, while others proclaimed that they shouldn't be calling themselves content creators at all.

Apparently "working hard" is licking a mic and occasionally reading new subs. God I hate when content creators act like they put forth effort. — Judge James (@mr_endgame) June 19, 2021

Irrespective of the situation, Twitch will have to define parameters much better and frame prominent rules regarding similar issues. For the time being, it's safe to assume that the ASMR category will be low-key for a while.

