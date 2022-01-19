Top 5 attack combinations for Town Hall 10 in Clash of Clans

In Clash of Clans, attacking strategies are crucial, especially in Town Hall 10, when players become an important part of clan wars. Town Hall 10 bases are difficult to conquer, but with a proper attacking strategy, victory becomes a bit easier. A lot of experienced players have tried various war attacking strategies, and provided others with the best army for attacks.
These well-known strategies have a defined army, but players may change the composition according to the opponent's base. However, the primary troops should remain the same.
Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.
Battle in Clash of Clans using these attack strategies
5) Mass Dragons
Mass Dragon is the most well-known offensive method in Clash of Clans. This approach is beneficial in Town Hall 10 and may be used in multiplayer battles and clan war attacks. The attack works best against bases with weak-level air defenses and air sweepers.
Army composition:
- 10 Dragons
- 8 Balloons
- 6 Lightning spells
- 1 Rage spell
- 3 Freeze spells
- Balloons (Clan castle)
4)GoWiBo
If you have clan castle bowlers and a siege machine, GoWiBo is a very reliable Town Hall 10 3-star strategy for clan wars and multiplayer battles. Players must create a funnel using Golems and Witches, while bowlers and heroes finish the base.
Army composition:
- 3 Golems
- 10 Witches
- 5 Bowlers
- 2 Heal spells
- 2 Rage spells
- 1 Jump spell
- Bowlers (Clan castle)
3) Mass Hogs
Mass Hogs is one of the fastest ways to attack a base, as Hogs directly attack defense buildings. Players should kill the opponent's clan castle troops and heroes, before deploying hogs for rampage.
Army Composition:
- 37 Hog Riders
- 39 Archers
- 8 Wall Breakers
- 5 Healing spells
- 1 Freeze spells
- Hog Riders (Clan castle)
2) GoWipe
One of the oldest and most effective attacking strategies in Clash of Clans, GoWipe works great for clan war attacks. Regular practice can help players master this attacking strategy to deploy troops perfectly.
Army composition:
- 4 Golems
- 3 PEKKA
- 11 Wizards
- 1 Archer
- 8 Earthquake spells
- 1 Poison spell
- 1 Healing spell
- 7 Hogs (Clan castle)
1) Lavaloon
One of the best air attacking strategies for multiplayer and clan war battles, Lavaloon is capable of clearing a base with ease. Players must take down the opponent's Archer Queen, before deploying Lava Hounds and Balloons.
Army composition:
- 3 Lava Hounds
- 24 Balloons
- 1 Baby Dragon
- 9 Minions
- 2 Archers
- 3 Lightning spells
- 3 Freeze spells
- 4 Haste spells
- 1 Poison spell
- 1 Dragon and 3 Balloons (Clan castle)
With these strategies, a player with good judgement of when to deploy troops should have no problem achieving victory in a Clash of Clans battle.