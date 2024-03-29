How to get the free Wall Ring in Clash of Clans?

The Wall Ring in Clash of Clans is a valuable magic item used for upgrading walls within your village without spending resources. Various quantities of these rings are useful for players looking to fortify their Home Village and Builder Base. While the Home Village requires 41 pieces of Wall Rings to fully upgrade its walls, the Builder Base requires only 12 Wall Rings to fortify its defenses with the highest quality walls.

To help players, Supercell recently posted a free voucher link to claim the Wall Ring in Clash of Clans. This article highlights the steps needed to acquire this magic item and provides a few troubleshooting steps to remove any impending issues that might hinder the redemption process.

Steps required to claim free Wall Ring in Clash of Clans

Here's the breakdown of the redemption process:

Click on this link to open the redemption page. Select the Claim Reward button to proceed. You will be redirected to the Clash of Clans app, featuring a prompt on the Home screen. Click on the Claim button in this prompt to get the reward.

A few troubleshooting tips to help you claim the reward

If you encounter any issues in the redemption process, try using the following troubleshooting steps to get the Wall Ring in Clash of Clans:

Check internet connection: A stable internet connection is essential to claim the reward. Ensure that you are connected to a fast internet before trying the above-mentioned steps.

A stable internet connection is essential to claim the reward. Ensure that you are connected to a fast internet before trying the above-mentioned steps. Clear cache and data: Clear the cache and data of the existing Clash of Clans app if you face any hindrance. A simple restart after the cache removal might resolve such temporary issues or glitches.

Clear the cache and data of the existing Clash of Clans app if you face any hindrance. A simple restart after the cache removal might resolve such temporary issues or glitches. Update the app: Sometimes, bugs exist in older versions of apps, prohibiting the redemption process. Use the App Store or Play Store to update the app to the latest version.

Sometimes, bugs exist in older versions of apps, prohibiting the redemption process. Use the App Store or Play Store to update the app to the latest version. Switch to a different browser: In some cases, the firewall installed in your current browser stops the links from working. This browser-related issue can be solved by using a different browser, such as Chrome, Opera, or Firefox. Make sure that you are using the latest version of these browsers to claim the Wall Ring in Clash of Clans.

