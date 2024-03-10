Clash of Clans Super Dragon Spotlight event: Fireball Hero Equipment, Super Dragon, and more

The Clash of Clans Super Dragon Spotlight is the fourth event in this game's March 2024 roadmap. It is set to begin on March 11 and is focused on the fire element of troops. The occasion will introduce a new Hero Equipment for the Grand Warden, along with a boost to the fiery Super Dragon.

This is also the first Clash of Clans Super troops-focussed event happening in March 2024. Keeping that in mind, this article delves into the exciting features of Clash of Clans Super Dragon Spotlight.

Fireball Hero Equipment in Clash of Clans Super Dragon Spotlight event

Fireball Hero Equipment (Image via Supercell)

The Fireball Hero Equipment takes center stage during this event, offering players the opportunity to augment their Grand Warden's offensive capabilities. This inclusion can be unlocked using 3,100 Dragon Medals during Super Dragon Spotlight. It provides the Grand Warden with the ability to hurl massive fireballs at enemy defenses.

These projectiles are devastating after they land, wreaking havoc on anything caught in their blazing path. However, cunning Goblin Builders will remain unscathed, evading the flames unharmed.

Super Dragon: Reigniting the flames of battle

Super Dragon (Image via Supercell)

The Super Dragon emerges as the cornerstone of this Clash of Clans Super Dragon Spotlight event. During the occasion, this Super Troop will receive a major buff in the form of reduced training time, letting players quickly prepare for upcoming raids.

This ferocious beast is ready to unleash its bursts of flames upon enemy bases, overwhelming their defenses with its fiery breath and fearsome presence. It is important to note that Super Dragon can only be used in this event after you acquire 100 Ice Cubes and unlock this unit through the event tracker.

What are Ice Cubes, and how to obtain them?

Event Tracker (Image via Supercell)

As players engage in raids throughout the Clash of Clans Super Dragon Spotlight occasion, they'll have the opportunity to earn Ice Cubes, a valuable currency that will help them progress in the event tracker. They will be rewarded with additional Ice Cubes if they use the Super Dragon during raids.

Progressing in the tracker will make them eligible for rewards like Starry Ores, which are used to upgrade Hero Equipment and Dragon Medals throughout the event.

What are the rewards associated with Dragon Medals?

Super Ice Bath (Image via Supercell)

Dragon Medals collected during this event can be used to purchase in-game items from the Super Ice Bath near one's village. This event building will offer several rewards like Ores, various CoC magic items, and the exclusive Fireball Hero Equipment in exchange for different amounts of Dragon medals.

In conclusion, the Clash of Clans Super Dragon Spotlight event offers a great opportunity for players to showcase their skills and collect various rewards. The devastating power of the Super Dragon, along with the strategic depth of the Fireball Hero Equipment, will be emphasized throughout the event.

If you're interested, you can check out this guide on the best Hero Equipment for every hero in Clash of Clans.