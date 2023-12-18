Best Equipment for every Hero in Clash of Clans

The introduction of Hero Equipment in Clash of Clans has significantly altered the game's dynamics. Players are now grappling with the intricacies of this new feature, with a common query prevailing among players: "Which equipment is optimal for each hero?" This development has sparked a buzz within the Clash of Clans community, prompting experiments with various combinations to maximize the potential of heroes through this new feature.

This article aims to provide a comprehensive guide to configuring Heroes.

Best Hero Equipment for each Hero in Clash of Clans

In Clash of Clans, there are presently four heroes equipped with their Hero Equipment. This guide aims to recommend the optimal equipment for each Hero. It's important to note that players may have varying playstyles, and they might prefer hero configurations different from those outlined in this guide.

Barbarian King

Barbarian King Hero Equipment suggestions in Clash of Clans (Image via iTzu [ENG] - Clash of Clans/YouTube)

Barbarian King's versatility shines across various strategies, but choosing the right combination depends on your town level and chosen design. Different priorities based on specific attack strategies are given:

1) Air Spam strategy: This strategy uses air units such as the Inferno Dragon, Dragons, and Dragon Riders, coupled with the versatile Zap Spell. Use the Giant Gauntlet with a Vampstache to enhance the King's sustainability in this strategy. The Barbarian Puppet, Rage Vial, and Earthquake Boots follow them on the priority list.

2) Smash strategy: A smash strategy involves sending a named troop into the base with healers and bowlers and destroying it from there. Players using the Smash strategy must utilize the same Equipment for the King that the Air Spam strategy requires.

3) Queen Charge strategy: It is a strategy where the Archer Queen is supported by four to six Healers, ensuring her survival while she targets key defenses within the base.

For this approach, prioritize the Giant Gauntlet and Rage Vial as the initial equipment choices for the King, as the Rage spell would make him go berserk and obliterate the walls, helping the Queen in the process. The Vampstache, Barbarian Puppet, and Earthquake Boots can be considered next in preference.

4) Super Archer Blimp strategy: It is a well-known strategy that revolves around Super Archers, Clone spells, and the Battle Blimp to attack enemy bases. The preference of Equipment for King would be the same as that of the Air Spam tactic.

5) Hero Dive strategy: Hero Dive is a low-input, high-risk strategy where Heroes are sent to attack enemies with very little support. It requires careful analysis, and players should only use it when they run out of other options. The priority list of Hero Equipment for the King remains the same as that of the Queen Charge strategy.

Archer Queen

Archer Queen Hero Equipment suggestions in Clash of Clans (Image via iTzu [ENG] - Clash of Clans/YouTube)

The Hero Equipment suggestions for various attack strategies for the Archer Queen are given below.

For Air Spam, Smash, Super Archer Blimp, and Hero Dive tactics, the preference of Archer Queen's Hero Equipment should be:

Invisibility Vial

Healer Puppet

Giant Arrow

Archer Puppet

The Invisibility Vial conceals the Archer Queen, providing a temporary shield for her safety, while the Healer Puppet consistently heals her.

For those selecting the Queen Charge strategy, it's crucial to prioritize the Archer Puppet as the second choice for her Hero Equipment. This is because players aim to inflict damage using the Queen in this strategy, and the Archer Puppet significantly enhances her Damage Per Second, meeting their requirements.

Grand Warden

Grand Warden Hero Equipment suggestions in Clash of Clans (Image via iTzu [ENG] - Clash of Clans/YouTube)

The Warden's Eternal Tome and Healing Tome abilities are potent, especially for Hero Dive attacks. The Healing Tome's passive healing during the Eternal Tome's invincibility period makes it a game-changing duo.

The preference of Grand Warden's Hero Equipment in Air Spam, Queen Charge, Super Archer Blimp, and Hero Dive strategies should be:

Eternal Tome

Healing Tome

Rage Gem

Life Gem

The Healing Tome seamlessly complements the Rage Gem, offering extra DPS and increased attack speed, contributing to the success of a Smash attack. Hence, it's essential to prioritize the Rage Gem when incorporating the Grand Warden into a Smash strategy.

Royal Champion

The Royal Champion has only got two Equipment in his arsenal so choosing both is crucial. The projectile damage of Seeking Shield and the healing ability of Royal Gem make them formidable selections. Upgrading the Seeking Shield's duration and the Royal Gem's hit points bonus significantly improves the Royal Champion's impact.

In conclusion, understanding the intricacies of Hero Equipment is paramount in the ever-evolving Clash of Clans landscape.