Clash of Clans June update: Builder's Apprentice, Hard Mode, and more

The upcoming Clash of Clans June update will likely be released on June 17, 2024, as per the game's General Manager on Reddit. This patch will introduce a new troop and focus on providing skill-based challenges. Additionally, the update will bring enhanced scouting capabilities, cost and time reductions for upgrades, as well as several quality-of-life improvements.

This article highlights all the changes included in the upcoming Clash of Clans June update.

Builder's Apprentice: Latest troop in Clash of Clans June update

Cost of Builder's Apprentice (Image via Supercell || Judo Sloth Gaming/YouTube)

The Builder's Apprentice will be a game-changer in the Clash of Clans June update. Unlike other buildings, this one is assigned directly to your Town Hall, starting at Town Hall 10. Moreover, it'll exclusively be available for the Home Village. This new helper will assist builders in completing upgrades faster by allowing multiple builders to work on a single building.

The Builder's Apprentice can be assigned to an upgrade once per day; they will work for one hour after a cool-down period. It's important to note that Builder Potions won't affect this troop, and the unit cannot be assigned to the forge.

To unlock the Builder's Apprentice, you must spend 500 gems. Upgrading this troop increases its efficiency and speed. For instance, enhancing it to level two costs another 500 gems and doubles the unit's working speed, saving two hours on an upgrade.

Each subsequent level costs more gems, culminating at level eight, for which you have to spend 6,500 gems. At this maximum level, the Apprentice can save eight hours per upgrade daily.

While its cost may seem steep compared to other in-game purchases, the Builder's Apprentice is designed to be a long-term investment. Players can gradually upgrade the troop as they collect gems through regular gameplay.

Hard Mode in friendly battles and wars

Hard Mode feature (Image via Supercell || Judo Sloth Gaming/YouTube)

To address the skill gap between professional and casual players, the Clash of Clans June update will introduce Hard Mode. Available for friendly battles and wars in the Home Village, it increases the difficulty by making defenses deal 5% more damage. Additionally, all four Heroes will have 10% fewer hit points and will deal 15% less damage in this mode.

This new mode aims to provide a greater challenge for experienced players, potentially impacting the professional scene. However, it's still a work in progress, and adjustments may be made based on player feedback.

Tactical Overview: Enhanced scouting abilities

Range of all Wizard Towers (Image via Supercell || Judo Sloth Gaming/YouTube)

Another significant addition to the Clash of Clans June update is the Tactical Overview feature, which will enhance base-scouting capabilities. Currently, players have a limited scope of interacting with a base during the 30-second scouting period. In the new update, they can check the ranges of defenses and gather other critical information before an attack.

Tactical Overview highlights all defenses of a specific type in the opponent's base, shows their coverage across the map, and indicates their levels. It also reveals the contents of the Clan Castle, determines the level of the troops in it, the healing range of Builder Huts, and the activation range of Spell Towers.

For resource buildings, players can see the amount of loot available, making it easier to decide which targets to prioritize.

Significant cost and time reductions

List of cost and time reduction (Image via Supercell || Judo Sloth Gaming/YouTube)

The Clash of Clans June update will bring substantial cost and time reductions for upgrades, speeding up player progress. For example, upgrading an Archer Tower to level 21 and a Cannon to level 21 currently takes 13 days and six hours. Post-update, this will only take five days. Storage upgrades will also benefit from a 50% reduction in time.

These reductions will arrive as part of Clash of Clans' goal to introduce new Town Hall levels every 12 months, helping players progress through the game faster.

Quality of life improvements in Clash of Clans June update

Blacksmith building (Image via Supercell || Judo Sloth Gaming/YouTube)

Several quality-of-life changes are included in this update. Players can reorder their Supercell ID accounts to prioritize their most active villages. Additionally, a notification will appear on the blacksmith when the ore capacity is full, ensuring players do not waste valuable resources.

