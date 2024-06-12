Best tips to use Rocket Spear in Clash of Clans

The Rocket Spear in Clash of Clans is the latest Hero Equipment belonging to the Royal Champion. Acting as an active ability, it enhances the range and damage of the unit’s next few spears. It was introduced as the fourth Epic rarity Hero Equipment in the Fear the Rocket Spear Challenge, where it was available for one-time use.

Players who want to use the Rocket Spear in raids regularly can purchase it from the Trader's shop during the ongoing Clash of Clans Super Wall Breakers Spotlight event for 3100 Super Medals. The Hero Equipment can be upgraded to level 27.

This article highlights a few tips to maximize the effectiveness of Rocket Spear in the game.

How to use Rocket Spear in Clash of Clans effectively

Rocket Spear Hero Equipment (Image via Supercell)

Here are a few tips players can follow to enhance the Royal Champion's effectiveness when she is equipped with the Rocket Spear in Clash of Clans:

The Rocket Spear possesses an impressive range of 10 tiles, outranging some of the best defenses in the game. Using it far away from the defense will allow players to destroy opponents while taking no damage from their attack.

While the Rocket Spear in Clash of Clans provides an impressive range of 10 tiles, using it too far away from the defenses can lead to wastage. Thus, players need to manually figure out the 10-tile radius to have the maximum effect.

Scattershot has a range close to 10 tiles. This means players should activate its ability at the maximum range to deal damage to the Scattershot while protecting the Royal Champion from its attack projectile.

Despite its impressive range, the Rocket Spear in Clash of Clans falls short when compared to the Monolith, X-Bow, and Mortar. While the Royal Champion can generally avoid damage from the Mortar, she needs assistance to tackle the X-Bow and Monolith. Pairing her with Diggy ensures that the pet absorbs most of the damage, allowing the Royal Champion to destroy defenses efficiently.

For maximum impact, activate the Rocket Spear near clusters of enemy defenses. This strategy allows the Royal Champion to damage and destroy multiple defenses in quick succession on the battlefield.

That is all you need to know about how to use the Rocket Spear in Clash of Clans effectively.

