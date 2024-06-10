Clash of Clans Rocket Spear Hero Equipment: Ability, stats, and more

The Clash of Clans Rocket Spear is the latest Hero Equipment designed for the Royal Champion. As an active ability, it requires players to manually trigger it during battles. This is the third Epic rarity Hero Equipment in the game and was first introduced in the Clash of Clans Fear the Rocket Spear Challenge on June 8, 2024. It's available for one-time use only.

To utilize this equipment regularly, players must purchase it from the Trader's shop during the Super Wall Breakers Spotlight event, which starts on June 11, 2024, at 8 am UTC.

This article delves into the latest Clash of Clans Rocket Spear Hero Equipment, including its stats, ability, and more.

Ability of Clash of Clans Rocket Spear Hero Equipment

Royal Champion using the Rocket Spear Hero Equipment

This Hero Equipment allows the Royal Champion to attack the opponent's defenses from a distance using her spear, dealing extra damage in the process. Even at upgrade level 1, the Clash of Clans Rocket Spear has an impressive range of 10 tiles, significantly exceeding most of the defenses in-game.

When paired with the right pet, the Royal Champion can take down high-range defenses like the X-Bow and Monolith which have a range of over 10 tiles.

Stats of the Clash of Clans Rocket Spear Hero Equipment

Rocket Spear level 1 stats

Here are the required stats of the Clash of Clans Rocket Spear Hero Equipment:

Level Cost of upgrade Extra Damage Area Damage Attack range Number of attacks DPS increase HP increase 1 - 350 0.8 10 5 35 50 2 120 Shiny Ores 350 0.8 10 5 40 75 3 240 Shiny Ores + 20 Glowy Ores 420 0.8 10 5 45 100 4 400 Shiny Ores 420 0.8 10 5 50 125 5 600 Shiny Ores 420 0.8 10 5 55 150 6 840 Shiny Ores + 100 Glowy Ores 490 0.8 10 5 60 175 7 1120 Shiny Ores 490 0.8 10 5 66 200 8 1440 Shiny Ores 490 0.8 10 5 72 225 9 1800 Shiny Ores + 200 Glowy Ores + 10 Starry Ores 560 0.8 10 6 78 250 10 1900 Shiny Ores 560 0.8 10 6 85 275 11 2000 Shiny Ores 560 0.8 10 6 92 300 12 2100 Shiny Ores + 400 Glowy Ores + 20 Starry Ores 630 0.8 10 6 99 325 13 2200 Shiny Ores 630 0.8 10 6 105 350 14 2300 Shiny Ores 630 0.8 10 6 111 375 15 2400 Shiny Ores + 600 Glowy Ores + 30 Starry Ores 700 0.8 10 6 117 400 16 2500 Shiny Ores 700 0.8 10 6 122 425 17 2600 Shiny Ores 700 0.8 10 6 127 450 18 2700 Shiny Ores + 600 Glowy Ores + 50 Starry Ores 770 0.8 10 7 132 475 19 2800 Shiny Ores 770 0.8 10 7 136 500 20 2900 Shiny Ores 770 0.8 10 7 140 525 21 3000 Shiny Ores + 600 Glowy Ores + 100 Starry Ores 840 0.8 10 7 144 550 22 3100 Shiny Ores 840 0.8 10 7 148 575 23 3200 Shiny Ores 840 0.8 10 7 152 600 24 3300 Shiny Ores + 600 Glowy Ores + 120 Starry Ores 910 0.8 10 7 156 625 25 3400 Shiny Ores 910 0.8 10 7 160 650 26 3500 Shiny Ores 910 0.8 10 7 164 675 27 3600 Shiny Ores + 600 Glowy Ores + 150 Starry Ores 980 0.8 10 8 168 700

From the above stats, it's evident that the maximum range and area damage of the Clash of Clans Rocket Spear Hero Equipment remains constant throughout every level of upgrade. In contrast, other factors, such as the number of spears and extra damage, increase with each subsequent level.

It's important to note that this Hero Equipment also boosts the Royal Champion's DPS and HP up to 168 and 700 respectively at the highest level. To max out this equipment, players must spend 56,060 Shiny Ores, 3,720 Glowy Ores, and 480 Starry Ores from their inventory.

How to unlock the Rocket Spear Hero Equipment in Clash of Clans?

The latest Hero Equipment for the Royal Champion can be unlocked from the Trader's shop during the upcoming Clash of Clans Super Wall Breakers Spotlight event. Players must raid opponent villages to earn Ice Cubes, which contribute to their progress in the Event Tracker.

As they advance, they will earn Super Medals, the main currency for the event. The Rocket Spear costs 3100 Super Medals in the Trader's shop and must be purchased before the shop's closure on June 23, 2024.

