Clash of Clans Rocket Spear Hero Equipment: Ability, stats, and more

By Md Farhan Sajid
Modified Jun 10, 2024 17:27 GMT
Rocket Spear Hero Equipment (Image via Supercell)

The Clash of Clans Rocket Spear is the latest Hero Equipment designed for the Royal Champion. As an active ability, it requires players to manually trigger it during battles. This is the third Epic rarity Hero Equipment in the game and was first introduced in the Clash of Clans Fear the Rocket Spear Challenge on June 8, 2024. It's available for one-time use only.

To utilize this equipment regularly, players must purchase it from the Trader's shop during the Super Wall Breakers Spotlight event, which starts on June 11, 2024, at 8 am UTC.

This article delves into the latest Clash of Clans Rocket Spear Hero Equipment, including its stats, ability, and more.

Ability of Clash of Clans Rocket Spear Hero Equipment

This Hero Equipment allows the Royal Champion to attack the opponent's defenses from a distance using her spear, dealing extra damage in the process. Even at upgrade level 1, the Clash of Clans Rocket Spear has an impressive range of 10 tiles, significantly exceeding most of the defenses in-game.

When paired with the right pet, the Royal Champion can take down high-range defenses like the X-Bow and Monolith which have a range of over 10 tiles.

Stats of the Clash of Clans Rocket Spear Hero Equipment

Here are the required stats of the Clash of Clans Rocket Spear Hero Equipment:

Level

Cost of upgrade

Extra Damage

Area Damage

Attack range

Number of attacks

DPS increase

HP increase

1

-

350

0.8

10

5

35

50

2

120 Shiny Ores

350

0.8

10

5

40

75

3

240 Shiny Ores + 20 Glowy Ores

420

0.8

10

5

45

100

4

400 Shiny Ores

420

0.8

10

5

50

125

5

600 Shiny Ores

420

0.8

10

5

55

150

6

840 Shiny Ores + 100 Glowy Ores

490

0.8

10

5

60

175

7

1120 Shiny Ores

490

0.8

10

5

66

200

8

1440 Shiny Ores

490

0.8

10

5

72

225

9

1800 Shiny Ores + 200 Glowy Ores + 10 Starry Ores

560

0.8

10

6

78

250

10

1900 Shiny Ores

560

0.8

10

6

85

275

11

2000 Shiny Ores

560

0.8

10

6

92

300

12

2100 Shiny Ores + 400 Glowy Ores + 20 Starry Ores

630

0.8

10

6

99

325

13

2200 Shiny Ores

630

0.8

10

6

105

350

14

2300 Shiny Ores

630

0.8

10

6

111

375

15

2400 Shiny Ores + 600 Glowy Ores + 30 Starry Ores

700

0.8

10

6

117

400

16

2500 Shiny Ores

700

0.8

10

6

122

425

17

2600 Shiny Ores

700

0.8

10

6

127

450

18

2700 Shiny Ores + 600 Glowy Ores + 50 Starry Ores

770

0.8

10

7

132

475

19

2800 Shiny Ores

770

0.8

10

7

136

500

20

2900 Shiny Ores

770

0.8

10

7

140

525

21

3000 Shiny Ores + 600 Glowy Ores + 100 Starry Ores

840

0.8

10

7

144

550

22

3100 Shiny Ores

840

0.8

10

7

148

575

23

3200 Shiny Ores

840

0.8

10

7

152

600

24

3300 Shiny Ores + 600 Glowy Ores + 120 Starry Ores

910

0.8

10

7

156

625

25

3400 Shiny Ores

910

0.8

10

7

160

650

26

3500 Shiny Ores

910

0.8

10

7

164

675

27

3600 Shiny Ores + 600 Glowy Ores + 150 Starry Ores

980

0.8

10

8

168

700

From the above stats, it's evident that the maximum range and area damage of the Clash of Clans Rocket Spear Hero Equipment remains constant throughout every level of upgrade. In contrast, other factors, such as the number of spears and extra damage, increase with each subsequent level.

It's important to note that this Hero Equipment also boosts the Royal Champion's DPS and HP up to 168 and 700 respectively at the highest level. To max out this equipment, players must spend 56,060 Shiny Ores, 3,720 Glowy Ores, and 480 Starry Ores from their inventory.

How to unlock the Rocket Spear Hero Equipment in Clash of Clans?

The latest Hero Equipment for the Royal Champion can be unlocked from the Trader's shop during the upcoming Clash of Clans Super Wall Breakers Spotlight event. Players must raid opponent villages to earn Ice Cubes, which contribute to their progress in the Event Tracker.

As they advance, they will earn Super Medals, the main currency for the event. The Rocket Spear costs 3100 Super Medals in the Trader's shop and must be purchased before the shop's closure on June 23, 2024.

