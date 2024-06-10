Clash of Clans Super Wall Breakers Spotlight event: Overview, Rocket Spear Hero Equipment, and more

The Clash of Clans Super Wall Breakers Spotlight event will begin on June 11, 2024, and will require players to collect Ice Cubes through raids on other villages. The Super Wall Breakers are the main troops in this event and will be unlocked instantly from the Event Tracker. Fans with Town Hall Level 8 and above will be able to participate in this event. By collecting Ice Cubes and advancing through the Event Tracker, they can unlock Ores, Super Medals, event-exclusive decorations, and other rewards.

This article highlights the details of the Clash of Clans Super Wall Breakers Spotlight event.

Clash of Clans Super Wall Breakers Spotlight event overview

Here are the start & end dates and timings of the Clash of Clans Super Wall Breakers Spotlight event:

Start date and time: Tuesday, June 11, 2024, at 8:00 AM UTC

Tuesday, June 11, 2024, at 8:00 AM UTC End date and time: Friday, June 21, 2024, at 8:00 AM UTC

Even after the event concludes on June 21, players will have continued access to the Trader’s Event tab and the Medal Event Building (Ice Bath) for two additional days, until June 23 at 8:00 AM UTC. This will allow them to exchange their Super Medals for in-game items.

Rocket Spear Hero Equipment in Clash of Clans

Trader's shop (Image via Supercell || Judo Sloth Gaming/YouTube)

The highlight of the Clash of Clans Super Wall Breakers Spotlight event is the new Rocket Spear Hero Equipment for the Royal Champion. It provides an active ability that enhances the damage and range of the character's spear throws. When activated, the subsequent spears can be thrown from further away and they deal increased damage.

The number of boosted spears and the extra damage depend on the Rocket Spear’s upgrade level. Players can purchase this Hero Equipment from the Trader's shop during the event for 3,100 Super Medals.

Ice Cubes and Super Medals in the Clash of Clans Super Wall Breakers Spotlight event

Event Tracker (Image via Supercell || Judo Sloth Gaming/YouTube)

Ice Cubes are the key resource in this event, essential for progressing through the Event Tracker. Players earn Ice Cubes by raiding other villages in Multiplayer Battles, with the quantity collected based on the Stars achieved.

Using Super Wall Breakers in attacks will grant a 50% bonus in Ice Cubes, significantly boosting the collection rate. Additionally, players can collect Ice Cubes from the Super Ice Bath event building, which will regularly generate this resource.

Meanwhile, the Super Medals are the event currency that can be used to purchase a variety of items from the Trader's shop. Free-to-play (F2P) players can collect up to 3,800 Super Medals from the Event Tracker and Bonus Tracker. Those who purchase the Event Pass will receive an additional 5,000 Super Medals, bringing their total to 8,800 Super Medals.

