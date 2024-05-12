Clash of Clans King Haaland Hero skin: Cost, design, and more

The Clash of Clans King Haaland Hero skin is a part of the Clash with Haaland event. It transforms the usual Barbarian King into a footballing menace that uses his foot to attack the opponent's defense with a ball and is characterized as the Legendary skin for its ethereal beauty and custom animations. Supercell introduced this skin to celebrate the football fanbase in Clash of Clans.

This article highlights all the details regarding the Clash of Clans King Haaland Hero skin, including its cost, design, and more.

Variable cost of Clash of Clans King Haaland Hero skin

Required cost (Image via Supercell)

This skin can be acquired from the in-game shop, albeit at a variable cost depending on the player's geographical region. For instance, players in the United States can purchase this skin for $9.99, while prices may differ in other countries.

Design of Clash of Clans King Haaland Hero skin

Aesthetic design (Image via Supercell)

The essence of the Clash of Clans King Haaland Hero skin lies in its design, which reflects the prolific Manchester City striker, Erling Haaland. In this skin, the Barbarian King dons a football kit having a golden shirt and pristine white shorts.

A golden cape captioned with the name "Haaland" billows behind him, symbolizing his regal stature on the battlefield. This skin also incorporates golden shin pads and football boots to complete the look of the top athlete.

Animations of Clash of Clans King Haaland Hero skin

Kicking the ball animation (Image via Supercell)

Apart from intricate design, this skin features great animations for Barbarian King. When the King traverses through the village, he dribbles his football along the way. Tapping on him in the village prompts a display of skill as he juggles the ball effortlessly with his feet, head, and chest.

When deployed in battle, the Barbarian King attacks by kicking the ball at enemies or heading it into them. Whenever his attack hits a target, a spark is generated to showcase the power of his kicks.

Even in defeat, King Haaland's skin maintains its charm. When knocked out in battle, the Barbarian King lies on the ground in anguish, clutching his leg in pain. To continue his resilient spirit and footballing passion, he recovers while resting on his altar and kicking his football into the air several times.

