Clash of Clans Football Champion skin: Cost, design, and more

The Clash of Clans Football Champion skin is part of the Clash with Haaland event in May 2024. It transforms the Royal Champion into an effective kicker that destroys the opponent's building using a football. Equipping this skin makes her seem like a true footballer who engages in constant celebration after each destruction.

This article highlights all the details regarding the Clash of Clans Football Champion skin, including its cost, design, and more.

Cost of Clash of Clans Football Champion skin

Gold Pass reward (Image via Supercell)

This football-themed skin cannot be purchased directly from the in-game shop. Players looking to acquire it need to purchase the Gold Pass for May 2024. The first reward on the Gold Pass track will be the Football Champion skin, unlocked immediately after purchase.

The cost of a Gold Pass varies based on players' geographical location. For instance, those in the United States can purchase it for $6.99 USD, while those in India can purchase the same for Rs 599 INR.

Design of Clash of Clans Football Champion skin

Aesthetic design (Image via Supercell)

In the Football Champion skin, the Royal Champion undergoes a striking transformation, donning a sleek football kit adorned with turquoise and white stripes. Her hair is neatly tied back, and her crown is secured in place with sturdy leather straps, ensuring she looks both regal and ready for action.

To complete her ensemble, she sports blue metallic shin pads and matching football boots, giving her a distinctively athletic appearance that sets her apart on the battlefield.

Animations of Clash of Clans Football Champion

Attacking animation (Image via Supercell)

The Football Champion skin features various dynamic animations in Clash of Clans that add to her allure. As she traverses the village, she effortlessly dribbles a football at her feet, showcasing her skill and agility. Tapping on her prompts a joyful leap and celebratory cheer, injecting a burst of energy into the game.

Enrobing this skin replaces the Royal Champion's traditional weapon with a football that she uses to deal devastating blows to her adversaries. With each powerful kick, a spark ignites, symbolizing the impact of her precision strikes on her targets.

Activating her Seeking Shield ability makes her jump and kick a football that bounces between targets, destroying them in the process. When she is knocked out in battle, she lays on the ground in pain holding her leg. When recovering, she lays across her altar, resting her head on the football.

