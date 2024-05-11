How to 3 star the Clash of Clans Card-Happy Haaland Challenge?

The Clash of Clans Card-Happy Haaland Challenge is the sixth challenge in May 2024 and features Barbarian King, Haste Spell, and several other troops. Here, players must use the provided troop composition to raid the Town Hall 1 base and achieve a 3-star victory. Time plays a pivotal role in this challenge, as swift completion could potentially earn players a coveted spot on the leaderboard.

This article highlights all the steps needed to complete the Clash of Clans Card-Happy Haaland Challenge.

Method to win 3 stars in the Clash of Clans Card-Happy Haaland Challenge

Yellow Card, Barbarian King, and other troop deployment

Initial step of deploying troops (Image via Supercell || Judo Sloth Gaming/YouTube)

Begin the attack by using the Yellow Card Spell on both Air Defenses to neutralize their threat. Once the Air Defenses are temporarily disabled, deploy the Barbarian King in the southeast part of the base, P.E.K.K.A to the northwest part, and a Lavahound to the Inferno Tower present on the northeast side of the base.

Guiding Barbarian King and P.E.K.K.A

King's Hero Equipment ability (Image via Supercell || Judo Sloth Gaming/YouTube)

Since the Air Defenses are invisible, the Barbarian King will go to the Wizard Tower. When he reaches the Wizard Tower, you should activate his Hero Equipment ability. The faster you get this initial deployment, the quicker you can complete the attack.

After destroying the Wizard Tower, guide the Barbarian King to the Air Defense on the south side of the base. At the same time, guide the P.E.K.K.A. towards the Air Defense north of the base, and if he fails to reach it on time, use another Yellow Card Spell to disable that Air Defense again.

Continue the destruction

Phoenix pet (Image via Supercell || Judo Sloth Gaming/YouTube)

Once the King destroys the Air Defense at the South of the base, you must deploy another Lavahound to target the Inferno Tower present there. As the battle progresses and the King gets knocked out, his pet, Phoenix, starts attacking the remaining structure present there along with Lavahound.

Utility of Haste Spell

Haste Spell in Clash of Clans (Image via Supercell || Judo Sloth Gaming/YouTube)

Guide the P.E.K.K.A towards the remaining defenses using the Yellow Card Spell. At the same time, utilize the Haste Spell to fasten the attack on the base to achieve three stars in the Clash of Clans Card-Happy Haaland Challenge.

