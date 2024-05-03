How to three star Clash of Clans Kicker Kick-off Challange?

The Clash of Clans Kicker Kick-off Challenge is the second challenge of the Haaland Challenge Campaign. While the first one challenged players to three star Erling Haaland's COC base at minimal time, this one seems like a tutorial to help you learn how to use Barbarian Kicker in COC, the limited-time troop in Clash of Clans, as they will appear in almost all of your attacks during the event this month.

The Clash with Haaland event in COC has brought plenty of amazing challenges and rewards with it. While some of the challenges have a leaderboard, and you can earn up to 50K free Gems for reaching the top of these leaderboards, some events are there to help you gather stars, as you can earn exciting rewards by gathering stars too during this event.

The Clash of Clans Kicker Kick-off Challenge belongs to the second category. Learn the basic abilities and uses of the Barbarian Kicker and earn rewards while doing so.

A complete guide to three star the Clash of Clans Kicker Kick-off Challenge

The Clash of Clans Kicker Kick-Off Challenge is the second level of the Clash with Haaland Challenge Campaigns. If you have three-starred the first one (Payback Time in COC) you have already unlocked one Training Potion for collecting two stars. However, you will need to earn at least two stars from this Challenge Level to unlock the second reward, i.e., 50 Glowy Ores.

Deploy the first Barbarian Kicker in-line with the Haaland Statue in the middle to target the Warden (Image via Supercell)

Here is a complete guide to help you three star the Clash of Clans Kicker Kick-Off Challenge:

Step 1: Deploy one Barbarian Kicker in-line with the Erling Haaland Statue at the middle of the base, and use his Free Kick ability to destroy the Grand Warden Statue.

Deploy two Barbarian Kickers in line with the X-Bow, and the Scattershot and use a Rage Spell in between them to one shot these defensive buildings using their Free Kick Ability.

Now place another Barbarian Kicker inside the Rage Spell to target the Inferno Tower.

Once these big defenses are taken care of, move towards the bottom of the base and place three Barbarian Kickers in line with the Wizard Tower, the Mortar, and the Air Defense.

Now move towards the top of the base and place four Barbarian Kickers, in line with the Builder Hut, Bomb Tower, Cannon, and Archer Tower.

Once these defenses are taken care of, send a Sneaky goblin to activate the Town Hall, and use three Barbarian Kickers to quickly destroy the Town Hall.

Use three Barbarian Kickers in line with the Eagle Artillery to activate and destroy the building too.

Finally, use the rest of the Barbarian Kickers to finish the base for three stars.

You need to complete the previous Challenge to unlock the next one (Image via YouTube/Judo Sloth Gaming)

While this event does not have a leaderboard or seem very exciting, it is crucial in this Clash of Clans Haaland Challenge Campaign since even after the arrival of the third challenge level, you will not be able to unlock it until completing this one.

