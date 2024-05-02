Clash of Clans May 2024 roadmap: Event calendar, schedule, and more

Supercell announced the Clash of Clans May 2024 roadmap on the title's official X page and the community is incredibly excited about it. The developer has announced the COC football season, plenty of exciting time-limited troops, spells, and more. While some of these troops arrived on May 1, 2024, the other events will arrive later this month.

This article talks about all the events of the Clash of Clans May 2024 roadmap, announced in the official X post.

Everything you need to know about the Clash of Clans May 2024 roadmap

Expand Tweet

After a small break in the April 2024 season, Supercell is back with exciting new Epic Hero Equipment this season. The new event called Clash with Haaland in COC arrived in Clash of Clans May 2024 roadmap and will bring this new equipment along with some time-limited troops and spells.

Expand Tweet

While the official post mentions all the latest updates arriving in May 2024, the developer announced that the Streak Event even though mentioned in the post will not be a part of the list of events this season. Here is everything you need to know about the Clash of Clans May 2024 roadmap.

Clan War League

The Clan War League is a great source of constant loot (Image via Supercell)

The Clan War Leagues bring a few days of constant war between Clans. The Clans War leagues are usually the first tournament of each season. According to the Clash of Clans May 2024 roadmap, the Clan War Leagues starting from May 1, 2024, will last until May 10, 2024.

Keep training your troops constantly, and do not forget to attack in these wars to pave the path to success for your clan and earn amazing rewards, including Ores, that are crucial for Hero Equipment upgrades.

Haaland Challenge Campaign

The Haaland Challenge Campaign, which arrived on May 1, 2024, is an exciting event for plenty of players, and it will last until May 31, 2024. Unlike other special events, where there is only the Medal Event, the Clash with Haaland Event in Clash of Clans brings two different aspects to the game.

The Haaland Challenge Campaign brings a new time-limited troop called the Barbarian Kicker. Unlike previous special events, Supercell will provide a time-limited troop for low-level players. Barbarian Kicker will be available for players in Town Hall 3 and above. Town Hall 4 and above players will be able to enjoy the Haaland Challenge Campaign in Clash of Clans May 2024 Roadmap.

Haaland Medal Event

The Clash with Haaland event in Clash of Clans will also bring a Haaland Medal Event on May 7, 2024. You will be able to unlock a time-limited troop called the Giant Thrower, a time-limited spell called the Yellow Card Spell.

Furthermore, you can exchange the medals you collect from this event in the Traders Shop for new Epic Hero Equipment for the Barbarian King.

Clan Games

Clan Games poster (Image via Supercell)

Clan Games usually appear in the final week of every season. According to the Clash of Clans May 2024 roadmap, the Clan Games this season will appear on May 22, 2024, and will last until May 28, 2024.

Community Event

Rubble Rumble was the previous Community Event in Clash of Clans (Image via Supercell)

While the season calendar usually ends on the Clan Games event, the Clash of Clans May 2024 roadmap, has brought another surprise for the community. The Community Event will be returning in Clash of Clans this season.

While the official post does not reveal the name or other specifications of the Community Event, it does talk about the release date of the event (May 22, 2024). Per the official post, this upcoming event will last until May 31, 2024.

Follow Sportskeeda for more COC-related updates

Epic Hero Equipment Barbarian King

Queen Charge in Clash of Clans Explained

Beginners Mistakes to avoid in Clash of Clans