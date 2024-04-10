Queen Charge in Clash of Clans explained for beginners

The Queen Charge in Clash of Clans is a popular attack strategy among those who play Town Hall 9 and above. Your Archer Queen is among the highest damage dealers in the game, so she can become a great distraction for other troops during this attack strategy. This ranged hero shoots targets over the walls, helping you clear CC troops easily as healers keep her alive during the attack.

However, one could argue that this attack strategy is the most complicated. This article will explain the Queen Charge attack in Clash of Clans for beginners.

What is Queen Charge in Clash of Clans?

The Queen Charge attack in Clash of Clans requires a lot of Healers (Image via Supercell)

The Queen Charge in Clash of Clans is an attack strategy where players deploy their Archer Queen with five to six Healers to eliminate specific defensive units.

For example, if you opt for an air attack strategy using the Electro Dragons in Clash of Clans, a perfectly executed Queen Charge can help you clear out main defensive units like Inferno Tower, Eagle Artillery, Air Sweeper, and Air Defense.

Basic tips and tricks for a perfect Queen Charge in Clash of Clans

Use Rage Spell properly in the Queen Charge attack in Clash of Clans (Image via Supercell)

The Queen Charge attack in Clash of Clans is often considered one of the hardest strategies to execute since the Archer Queen doesn't always move in the direction you want her to go.

Here are some tips that can help you execute a Queen Charge attack in Clash of Clans perfectly:

Use Wall Breakers: Wall Breakers are a crucial part of Queen Charge in Clash of Clans. Use Wall breakers to break walls and open up the enemy base.

Use Wall Breakers properly: The Wall Breakers always attack walls close to defensive buildings. Thus, if your Queen has already cleared a defensive unit close to the wall, the Wall Breakers will not go for those walls.

Use Rage Spell properly: This is a mistake made by many beginners in Clash of Clans. When you use Rage Spell on the Archer Queen just before she is dying, ensure the Healers are in the spell's range to get the best out of it.

Pros and cons of Queen Charge attack in Clash of Clans

The Queen Charge attack in Clash of Clans is not a flawless strategy, and it has its pros and cons.

Pros

You can easily funnel your troops and take out priority troops.

You don't have to compensate with the number of troops since Archer Queen is your hero and will not take up any space in your army composition.

You can begin your attack while the Queen Charge in Clash of Clans is still ongoing, and the enemy defenses will be busy dealing with your Archer Queen.

Cons

You have to be careful about the Queen's health. Once your Queen dies, the whole attack will be in shambles.

Sometimes, the Queen Charge in Clash of Clans takes up all your spells, leaving you without a spell for the main attack.

