5 beginner mistakes in Clash of Clans that you should avoid

Clash of Clans is among Supercell's most popular titles and has accumulated a respectable playerbase over the years. Recently, the developer successfully increased the community's interest in this 11-year-old game with engaging events, new Town Hall levels, and more. These recent events and updates have caught the eye of plenty of new players.

As new players enter the Clash of Clans community, this article aims to alert them to avoid wasting time by making careless mistakes. Here are the five worst beginner mistakes you should avoid when starting your Clash of Clans journey.

Avoid these 5 beginner mistakes in Clash of Clans

When you play Clash of Clans for the first time, it can be overwhelming as there are many things to learn. This might force some mistakes in your gameplay. However, since this is an online strategy title, every beginner mistake you make may ultimately slow your progress. Remember these mistakes mentioned below and avoid them to increase your chances.

1) Rushing

Never rush your base in COC (Image via Supercell)

When you start playing Clash of Clans, many players may suggest you upgrade your Town Hall faster and upgrade your equipment later. This might seem appealing as you can progress a lot faster by upgrading your Town Hall. However, refrain from making this mistake.

When you have a low-level Town Hall, you can get enough loot to upgrade the existing equipment and gradually upgrade your Town Hall. However, when you rush and upgrade your Town Hall, higher TH players will attack your base, and they will find it a lot easier to destroy it due to your low-level equipment. Thus, it is better to be slow and steady with the upgrades when just starting.

2) Not saving gems

Save gems, or you may need to use real money to buy them (Image via Supercell)

Gems are probably the most crucial assets in Clash of Clans, especially until you get five builders. However, when you are just starting your journey, it can be tempting to use these in-game currencies to complete your upgrades faster.

You can use gems to buy builder halls to help you level up faster. While there are some ways to get free gems in Clash of Clans, they are still hard to obtain. Therefore, you should save as many gems as possible until you get the fifth Builder.

3) Not getting the freebies

Complete events for free rewards (Image via Supercell)

Clash of Clans is one of those rare games that still think about their free-to-play audience. Supercell offers many in-game challenges every month, which reward you with plenty of freebies like gems, Magic Items, and more.

However, beginners are often not well-versed in the different tabs and functions on their screens. Thus, they often miss the opportunity to cash in when these events arrive.

Watch out for these events and try to complete them whenever they arrive. This is an effective way to get plenty of free rewards that can help you progress faster. You will often get to try new troop combinations while trying to win these challenges, which will help you practice them before using them in Clan Wars.

4) Missing out on Star Bonuses

Complete Star Bonuses for amazing rewards in COC (Image via Supercell)

You can log in every day and keep attacking enemy bases until you complete the Star Bonuses for that day. This is more of a habit you must develop slowly since Star Bonuses also get you free Ores in Clash of Clans.

Ores are currently among the most crucial items in Clash of Clans as they help you upgrade Hero Equipment. Complete your Star Bonuses every day to earn this amazing resource.

5) Ignoring practice maps

Here are the Practice Maps that can help you fine-tune your skills in COC (Image via Supercell)

The game offers plenty of practice maps for players to try out. These maps offer amazing loots and help you practice different troop compositions easily. Fine-tune your skills perfectly in these practice maps, and you will become one of the best Clashers in no time.

If you can ignore these small mistakes in COC, you will easily become one of the top players in the game. You should also try to plan your upgrades better so that you can use your builders properly to generate the best results.

Follow for more COC guides:

COC Rubble Rumble event || Overgrowth Spell in COC || Raid Medals in COC