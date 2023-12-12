5 best ways to earn more free gems in Clash of Clans

Gems in Clash of Clans are the scarcest and probably among the most crucial assets for Clashers. Supercell’s mobile strategy title features plenty of building upgrades at each town hall level. At times, Clashers fall into a situation where the resource storage is overfilled with resources, and yet they cannot use them since all builders are busy. In such situations, they often use gems to complete upgrades faster to use the resources for a new upgrade.

Gems can also help you buy free Clock Tower Boost in Builder Village, act as resources for upgrades if you don’t have enough, speed up army training, and more.

Here are the best ways to get more free gems in Clash of Clans

Once upgraded to a certain level, gem mines dig up a considerable amount of gems every few days. Here are the five ways to get these jewels into your possession:

1) Completing Achievements

Complete achievements to earn gems (Image via Supercell)

Completing in-game achievements is a great way to grab free gems in Clash of Clans. As of now, there are 19,142 gems you can earn by completing in-game achievements. These are 50 different achievements to complete, and they have three different levels.

Upgrading town halls and other buildings, destroying a certain number of defenses or certain buildings in Multiplayer Attacks, and gathering loot are some examples. Complete the third level of these achievements to earn thousands of gems easily.

2) Selling Magic Items

Sell the Magic Items for free gems (Image via Supercell)

Many players may not know this, but selling your Magic Items can also earn you gems. It is often frustrating when you complete your monthly challenges but cannot acquire the items as rewards because of storage.

Selling the already-possessed Magic Items can earn gamers 10 gems each. Here is a brief guide on selling these.

Step 1: Launch the game and tap on the Town Hall.

Launch the game and tap on the Town Hall. Step 2: Click on Magic Items.

Click on Magic Items. Step 3: Tap on the Magic Item you want to sell.

Tap on the Magic Item you want to sell. Step 4: Click on the “Sell” button to sell.

Note that if the Sell button is showing gray instead of red, the item cannot be sold.

3) Remove obstacles

Removing obstacles can also earn you gems (Image via Supercell)

This is a more conventional way to earn gems. The trees, small bushes, mushrooms, trunks, and other obstacles in the Home and Builder village spawn every eight hours. Removing them will cost you a nominal amount of Gold or Elixir and can gift you free gems in Clash of Clans in return.

Note that by removing these obstacles, you can earn zero to six gems in addition to EXP points.

4) Clan Games

Clan Games can earn you plenty of rewards (Image via Supercell)

Clan Games are another amazing way to grab free gems in Clash of Clans. They arrive once every month (usually at the end of the month) with plenty of rewards. However, being part of an active clan is crucial to earning gems and other rewards from Clan Games.

Clan Games brings different easy tasks, like destroying certain buildings in battles, to earn medals. The first tier of rewards will unlock three thousand medals, and the number will increase with each level.

Each member can only gather a certain number of medals, and thus, the Clan Games require a collective effort from all the members to unlock all six levels of rewards.

5) Gem Box

Remove gem boxes for more free gems in Clash of Clans (Image via Supercell)

Gem box is among the easiest way to gather plenty of free gems in Clash of Clans at once. The Gem Boxes spawn in players’ Home Village once every week. Removing them will take thirty seconds and will earn you 25 gems at once.

These are the best ways to earn free gems in Clash of Clans. Use them to complete your upgrades faster ahead of the Upcoming Town Hall 16 update in Clash of Clans.

