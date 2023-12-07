The upcoming Clash of Clans Town Hall 16 update has excited the community. While content creators have started rolling out their sneak peek videos, the developers have subtly announced plenty of new upgrades and balance changes that many are unaware of.

Which buildings got new levels? How effective will different towers and troops be after the balance changes? Read on to find out everything you need to know while awaiting the Clash of Clans Town Hall 16 update.

New Upgrades and features in the Clash of Clans Town Hall 16 update

Supercell is set to introduce plenty of upgrades in the upcoming Clash of Clans Town Hall 16 update.

Defenses

Air Defense: Upgrade your AD to Level 14 for 20.5M Gold. It will take 15 days to complete, will have 1850 HP, and will deal 600 Damage Per Second (DPS).

Upgrade your AD to Level 14 for 20.5M Gold. It will take 15 days to complete, will have 1850 HP, and will deal 600 Damage Per Second (DPS). X-Bow : X-Bow is now upgradable to Level 11 for 21M Gold. It also takes 15 days to complete, will have 4600 HP, and will deal 225 DPS.

: X-Bow is now upgradable to Level 11 for 21M Gold. It also takes 15 days to complete, will have 4600 HP, and will deal 225 DPS. Wizard Tower : Use 20.2M Gold to upgrade Wizard Tower to Level 16 within 14d 12hrs. This new level will have 3150 HP and deal 102 DPS.

: Use 20.2M Gold to upgrade Wizard Tower to Level 16 within 14d 12hrs. This new level will have 3150 HP and deal 102 DPS. Mortar : You can upgrade Mortars to level 16 within 14d 12hrs for 19.5M Gold. The new level will have 2300 HP and deal 60 DPS.

: You can upgrade Mortars to level 16 within 14d 12hrs for 19.5M Gold. The new level will have 2300 HP and deal 60 DPS. Bomb Tower: Use 20.8M Gold to upgrade these bombing units to Level 11 within 14d 12hrs. The new level will have 2700 HP and deal 104 DPS.

Buildings

Laboratory: Within 16 days, you can upgrade your Laboratory to Level 14. It will take 13.5M Elixir and have 1400 HP.

Within 16 days, you can upgrade your Laboratory to Level 14. It will take 13.5M Elixir and have 1400 HP. Pet House: Supercell introduces a new Level 9 for these buildings. Upgrade them to a 1250 HP building within 15 days for 21M Elixir.

Supercell introduces a new Level 9 for these buildings. Upgrade them to a 1250 HP building within 15 days for 21M Elixir. Barracks: Barracks can now reach up to Level 17 within 14 days for 16M Elixir. It will then be a 1350 HP building.

Note that a new level of Barracks means a brand new troop will soon be arriving in the game.

Resource buildings

Dark Elixir Storage: The Dark Elixir Storage will have a new Level of 11. This upgrade will cost 13.5M Elixir, construction duration will be 15 days, and storage capacity will increase by 360K.

The Dark Elixir Storage will have a new Level of 11. This upgrade will cost 13.5M Elixir, construction duration will be 15 days, and storage capacity will increase by 360K. Gold Storage and Elixir Storage: These buildings will be upgradable to Level 17. It will cost 7.5M Elixir and Gold, respectively, and the upgrade duration will be 12 days and 12 hours. The storage capacities will increase by 5.25M for Gold and Elixir, respectively.

Traps

Giant Bomb: Upgrade Giant Bombs to Level 10 for 12M Gold. It will take 12d 12hrs to complete and will deal 450 damage.

Upgrade Giant Bombs to Level 10 for 12M Gold. It will take 12d 12hrs to complete and will deal 450 damage. Air Bomb: Use 10M Gold to upgrade Air Bombs to level 11. The upgrade will take 9d 12hrs to complete and will deal 375 damage.

Use 10M Gold to upgrade Air Bombs to level 11. The upgrade will take 9d 12hrs to complete and will deal 375 damage. Bomb: Upgrade bombs to level 12 with 9M Gold. It will take 8d 12hrs to complete and will deal 170 damage after the upgrade.

Walls

You can now upgrade the Walls to Level 17. The HP of these walls will be 14.5K and will cost 9M Gold or Elixir to upgrade.

The heroes of your base are now upgradable to five more levels. While the Barbarian King and Archer Queen are now upgradable to Level 95, the Grand Warden and Royal Champion are now upgradable to Levels 70 and 45, respectively.

Furthermore, troops like Giant, P.E.K.K.A., and Electro Dragons now have another upgradable level, as well as the Super Troops and Healing, Lightning, Recall, and Poison Spells in the game.

Clash of Clans Town Hall 16 update: Balance changes and new features

While the community is ecstatic with all the new upgrades in the Clash of Clans Town Hall 16 update, the balance changes have heavily nerfed some of their most adored defenses. Here's everything you should know about the upcoming balance changes in the Clash of Clans Town Hall 16 update.

Rage Spell Tower: Rage Radius has been decreased to five tiles, and the damage boost is reduced to 60%.

Rage Radius has been decreased to five tiles, and the damage boost is reduced to 60%. Air Bomb: Clash of Clans Town Hall 16 update reduces the Air Bomb’s damage-dealing capacity at Level 10 to 350 from 355.

Clash of Clans Town Hall 16 update reduces the Air Bomb’s damage-dealing capacity at Level 10 to 350 from 355. X-Bow: Level 6 X-Bow’s HP has been decreased by 100 points, while it decreases by 200 points in Levels 7 and 8 and by 300 points in Levels 9 and 10. The defense building’s DPS is being reduced by five points in Levels 7, 8, and 9 and by 10 points in Level 10.

Level 6 X-Bow’s HP has been decreased by 100 points, while it decreases by 200 points in Levels 7 and 8 and by 300 points in Levels 9 and 10. The defense building’s DPS is being reduced by five points in Levels 7, 8, and 9 and by 10 points in Level 10. Eagle Artillery: Damage per hit is reduced to 500 in Level 6.

Damage per hit is reduced to 500 in Level 6. Monolith: Monolith’s DPS reduced to 175 while Extra Damage decreased to 12%.

Monolith’s DPS reduced to 175 while Extra Damage decreased to 12%. Scattershot: Level 4 Scattershot’s DPS reduced to 185 from 200.

Level 4 Scattershot’s DPS reduced to 185 from 200. Multi-inferno Tower: The Multi-Inferno Tower DPS in Level 9 decreased to 110 from 115.

The Multi-Inferno Tower DPS in Level 9 decreased to 110 from 115. Giga Inferno: Giga Inferno’s poison duration in Town Halls 14 and 15 was reduced to 12 seconds from 16 seconds. Its DPS in Town Hall 15 is also reduced to 280-300 from 280-320.

Apart from these nerfs, the Spawned Units of Defensive Lava Hounds decreased to 8 to 13 from 8 to 18, and Defensive Ice Hound’s Spawned Units reduced to 10-11 from 10-12 in the Clash of Clans Town Hall 16 update.

Additional features

You can now friendly challenge your home village and builder base.

Supercell added quick access to the Super Troops menu without the Super Troops boosts while training the army that has Super Troops.

The game will now allow partial training for Armies via Quick Train even if no Army Camp space is left.

While the community prepares for new strategies that will help increase their chances of winning more despite such significant changes in the Clash of Clans Town Hall 16 update, Supercell also announced a new defense for the Town Hall 16 players. Stay tuned for more information.

