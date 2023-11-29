Clash of Clans Super Miners reportedly gets secret nerf ahead of December update

Reports from a trusted gaming account on X (formerly Twitter) have revealed that Super Miners in Clash of Clans reportedly received a secret nerf. Super Miners are among the highest damage-dealing troops with the ability to destroy enemy Clan Capital bases. As a result, the sudden secret nerf has caused a huge stir in the community.

An X post from @GaldonGaming on November 29, 2023, broke the news of Super Miners’ significant damage reduction. This article explores more.

Did Clash of Clans Super Miners receive a secret nerf ahead of the December update? Here are the balance changes

Introduced in the December update of 2022, Super Miners have been consistent in the community’s Weekend Raid troop compositions. Thus, players were taken aback by the news of these indomitable troops reportedly getting nerfed ahead of the December update.

As per the current information, Supercell has significantly reduced the damage of these Super Miners in Clash of Clans. Below is the complete list of reported changes you could see in these troops moving forward:

Here are the Balance Changes made to the Super Miners (Image via Supercell)

Damage per Second (DPS)

Level 1: 170-510 adjusted to 160-630

Level 2: 190-570 adjusted to 170-660

Level 3: 210-630 adjusted to 180-690

Level 4: 230-690 adjusted to 190-720

Hitpoints

Level 2: 4000 decreased to 3900

Level 3: 4300 decreased to 4100

Level 4: 4600 decreased to 4300

The final damage has been increased by less than 5%, while the hitpoints have been reduced by a staggering 10%.

While the community isn’t particularly pleased with the sudden changes, especially before an upcoming update (probably arriving with a new level of Town Hall), many believe these changes are for the better.

Another Clash of Clans gamer (@KevinBxy5) commented in response to the original tweet:

“They need it for Clan Capital. Two shot any district with Super Miner SPAM.”

However, while it makes sense, the follower also spoke for the community, adding:

“When did this happen because last weekend they still crushed it.”

Clash of Clans is among the most popular online mobile strategy gaming titles and has been around for over a decade now. While we await the forthcoming December update, follow us for all game-related guides and more.