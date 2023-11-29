How to recover old Clash of Clans account: Different ways and methods explored

Clash of Clans is a popular mobile strategy gaming title with a vast fanbase. However, many players often lose their accounts, as they tend to leave the game when it gets too monotonous. Since it is not practical to start it all over again every time you return, a burning question in the community is how one can revive an old account.

This article takes a look at different methods to help you revive your old Clash of Clans account.

A complete step-by-step guide to reviving your old Clash of Clans account

There are different ways to retrieve an old Clash of Clans account, depending on the situation you are in. If your account is linked to Google Play Games or your Supercell ID, restoring your progress is much easier.

Here is a step-by-step guide to help you retrieve your old Clash of Clans on your preferred devices.

Recovering old Clash of Clans account on Android device

Follow these steps to recover an old account on an Android device:

Install the game and launch it. Go to Settings. Click on the “Disconnected” button beside Google Play Sign-In.

The game will automatically track your progress, given that the associated email ID is present on your smartphone. If not, then add the ID to your Google account to revive your old COC ID.

Retrieve old Clash of Clans account on iOS device

Follow these steps to recover an old account on an iOS device:

Install and open the application. Connect to your Game Center ID (Google Play Games equivalent for iOS devices).

It is worth noting that if the Apple ID associated with the old account is not available on your device, you need to add it from the settings. Then, open the Game Center and choose “Use another Apple ID for the Game Center” before logging in to the ID associated with your old account.

Revive old Clash of Clans account via Supercell ID

Tap on the disconnected button beside Supercell ID (Image via Supercell)

Retrieving an old Clash of Clans account is much easier when you have connected your account to your Supercell ID before uninstalling the title. You can simply go to Settings and tap on the “Disconnected” button beside “Supercell ID.”

Launch the game and head to Game Settings. Click to connect with your Supercell ID. Tap "Continue" in the new window. Enter the email ID associated with the Supercell ID (click on the "Remember me on this device" checkbox to avoid logging in every time). Now, enter the security code you received via email and submit.

You can then return to your old village and resume playing where you left off.

Other fixes

The previous methods are for people who have somehow saved their progress with their email ID. However, what should you do if you have lost the email associated with your old account or haven’t used an email at all?

If you have multiple email addresses, search for any messages in your mailboxes mentioning the Supercell ID. That way, you can revive the email associated with your old account. However, if you have lost your account and don’t have any access to the previous email address, here is what you can do:

Launch the game and go to Game Settings. Click on the Help and Support tab. Select “Account”. Then select “Recover Your Account." Select “I Lost My Account." Now scroll down and click on “Contact Us."

Once you are redirected to the Supercell mailbox, you can explain your problem there. Ensure you have an email address that has never been associated with a Clash of Clans account.

You should share the level of your Town Hall when you last played the game, log in and Nickname details of your ID, your clan’s name, the approximate date of your last game, how you lost it, the magic items you last used, and more as proof.

Supercell usually takes two to four weeks to get back to you. In the meantime, if you are playing in your new village, do not upgrade the town hall past level four, as that may create problems in the recovery procedure. You should avoid deleting the previously saved data to ensure a smooth escalation of the process.

