5 best attack combinations for TH14 in Clash of Clans

Getting three stars from TH14 in Clash of Clans is easier said than done. As enemy defenses become stronger and base layouts get more complex, you must master different attack strategies to ensure victory. While Queen Charge Hybrid can be an effective attack combination to demolish Town Hall 14, players may prefer different attack strategies.

This article presents the best ground and air attack strategies to get three stars from TH14 in Clash of Clans. Choose one according to your preference and master it to increase your chances of getting more trophies and loot in the higher levels of the game.

5 great attack strategies you can master to demolish any TH14 in Clash of Clans

5) Mass Electro Dragon Strategy

Get three stars with the Electro Dragons when attacking TH14 in Clash of Clans (Image via Supercell)

This strategy is curated for those who prefer air strikes when attacking enemy bases of TH14 in Clash of Clans. It is a popular strategy that quickly destroys enemy buildings, especially when they are close to each other.

First, deploy a few funneling troops outside the base to distract the Air Defenses and Eagle Artillery before dropping the E-Drags. Drop the Warden behind the group of E-Drags and deploy a Rage Spell as these drags approach the center of the base. Check out our article to master attacking with these thunder-striking wyverns.

Troop combination: Six Ballons, one Dragon, one Baby Dragon, and eight Electro Dragons.

Six Ballons, one Dragon, one Baby Dragon, and eight Electro Dragons. Spells: Two Rage Spells, one Freeze Spell, and two Clone Spells.

Two Rage Spells, one Freeze Spell, and two Clone Spells. CC Troops: Nine Ballons, two Thunder Spells, one Clone Spell, and the Battle Blimp.

4) Lavaloon Queen Walk

Players usually start practicing Queen Walk from Town Hall 10. Thus, their familiarity with the strategy makes it a popular choice when trying to demolish TH14 bases in COC easily. It involves deploying the Archer Queen to take out key defenses while other troops destroy the rest of the base.

Deploy the Healers behind your Queen to keep the defenses busy while the Lava Hounds run towards the Air Defenses. Then, drop the Balloons once the key defenses and most Air Defenses are obliterated.

While this strategy is easier for most players, they need to master precise timing and placement to execute it perfectly.

Troop Composition: 21 Ballons, one Lava Hound, five Healer, three Sneaky Goblins, 12 Minions, two Wizards, one Baby Dragon, three Wall Breakers, and two Archers, along with Ballons in your CC.

21 Ballons, one Lava Hound, five Healer, three Sneaky Goblins, 12 Minions, two Wizards, one Baby Dragon, three Wall Breakers, and two Archers, along with Ballons in your CC. Spells: One Invisible Spell, three Freeze Spells, three Rage Spells, and one Haste Spell.

One Invisible Spell, three Freeze Spells, three Rage Spells, and one Haste Spell. CC Troops: Ballons, one Rage, and one Poison Spell.

3) Super Bowler Smash

The Super Bowler Smash is a great strategy when facing TH14 is Clash of Clans (Image via Supercell)

The Super Bowler Smash is another popular strategy to take on TH14 in Clash of Clans. Derived from the Pekka Smash strategy, this tactic uses the Queen Walk to eliminate the key defenses while the Super Bowlers take care of the rest.

Create a funnel by deploying Grand Warden with Healers. Send down the Queen, followed by the Super Bowlers once the Warden destroys the defenses of TH14 in Clash of Clans. The Queen will move towards the base’s center while the Super Bowlers take care of the surrounding buildings.

Troop composition: One Super Wall Breaker, four Balloons, two Wizards, five Healers, one Baby Dragon, one Minion, two Withces, four Super Bowlers

One Super Wall Breaker, four Balloons, two Wizards, five Healers, one Baby Dragon, one Minion, two Withces, four Super Bowlers Spells: Two Rage Spells, two Jump Spells, two Freeze Spells, and one Skeleton Spell.

Two Rage Spells, two Jump Spells, two Freeze Spells, and one Skeleton Spell. CC Troops: Nine Hog Riders, one Poison, and one Rage Spell, along with the Wall Wrecker.

2) Zap Drag Attack

This ploy is rated second on the list due to the community’s familiarity with it. The Zap Drag attack is derived from the Dragloon attack, a popular strategy, and can help players get all three stars from any base.

Use the Dragon Riders to stun key defenses and take out Air Defenses to clear the path for your Dragons and Electro Dragons. However, this tactic will also require perfect timing and placement. Below is the troop combination you need for this strategy.

Troop combination: Six Dragons, four Dragon Riders, one Electro Dragon, eight Ballons, one Head Hunter, and four Archers.

Six Dragons, four Dragon Riders, one Electro Dragon, eight Ballons, one Head Hunter, and four Archers. Spells: One Clone Spell, three Freeze Spells, two Rage Spells, and one Poison Spell.

One Clone Spell, three Freeze Spells, two Rage Spells, and one Poison Spell. CC troops: Four Ballons, one Dragon Rider along with One Rage, one Freeze Spell, and a Battle Blimp.

1) Super Archer Blimp Lavalooon

This is the top attack strategy to get three stars from TH14 in Clash of Clans (Image via Supercell)

The Super Archer Blimp Lavaloon strategy aims to demolish the key defenses of Th14 in Clash of Clans. Since Lava Hounds are vulnerable to enemy Scatter shots, X-bows, and Town Hall, players use the Super Archers to eliminate them first.

Subsequently, the Lava Hounds come for the Air Defenses that clear the path for the Balloons and minions. Deploy the loons in a line and use Haste, Freeze, and other spells to send them straight to the middle of the base.

Troop composition: One Super Wall Breaker, 26 Ballons, one Titan, nine Minions, one Golem, one Lava Hound, one Ice Golem, and two HeadHunters.

One Super Wall Breaker, 26 Ballons, one Titan, nine Minions, one Golem, one Lava Hound, one Ice Golem, and two HeadHunters. Spells: One Rage Spell, one Clone Spell, one Invisibility Spell.

One Rage Spell, one Clone Spell, one Invisibility Spell. CC Troops: One Goblin, four Wall Breakers, and three Super Archers in CC, along with one Clone spell and a Battle Blimp.

Clash of Clans is Supercell's most popular strategy title.