Clash of Clans November 2023 roadmap: Event calendar, schedule, and more

Clash of Clans has released its event calendar for November 2023 via an X post from its official page. The post from October 31, 2023, reveals the upcoming championship theme, along with the schedule for all the different troop events and more.

The season will kick off once the Clash-O-Ween event concludes on November 1, 2023, with the highlight of the new season being the special Royal Champion skin with champion-inspired design.

This article sheds light on all the Clash of Clans November 2023 roadmap’s events, including the highly anticipated Royal Champion skin’s arrival and more.

The complete Clash of Clans November 2023 roadmap

The new Clash of Clans November 2023 season will kick off with the Champion’s Champion Challenge and the Clan War leagues.

The Champions’ Champion Challenge

The Royal Champion skin will go live in the title within a few hours. The Supercell title has introduced Clashers to the Champion Barbarian King, Archer Queen, and Grand Warden skins.

With the new champion skin for Royal Champion arriving in Clash of Clans in November 2023, Clashers can finally complete their collection of champion skins.

The November season will kick off with the Champions’ Champion Challenge, giving you a chance to try out the new skin. This event will run from November 1 to November 13, and you can earn rewards by achieving a three-star victory against the challenging base.

Clan War Leagues

Clan War Leagues will be a huge attraction this season (Image via Supercell)

While the Royal Champion’s Champion skin is the highlight of the Clash of Clans November 2023 season, the clan leaders and co-leaders will also have a close eye on the Clan War League scheduled from November 1 to November 11.

The season-base league structure for Clan Wars invites clans to participate in a week-long season, during which they fight other clans of similar skill levels every day for a week. Dress your Royal Champion in a new costume and take him to war for your clan’s ultimate glory.

One Gem Boosts

These events on the Clash of Clans November 2023 roadmap are to help Clashers boost their farming. There are three “One Gem Boost” events in this new season.

The One Gem Army Boost began from November 6 to November 8. You can boost your Barracks for one gem each to prepare your troops faster. Use them for more attacks and more loot.

The second event is the One Gem Resource Boost, where you can boost the production of your resources like Elixir, and dark Elixir Collectors, Gold, and Gem Mines to farm resources faster. This event will run from November 13 to November 15.

The One Gem hero Boost will help you to boost your heroes for a gem each. This event will be live from November 20 to November 22.

Clan Games and 2x Star Bonus

Clan Games can help you earn many rewards (Image via Supercell)

Clan Games of every season are among the most-awaited events of each month. This event will run in the last week of the month (i.e., from November 22 to November 28, 2023) and bring plenty of rewards for the whole clan.

You can also avail a 2x Star Bonus as the Clash of Clans November 2023 concludes. This event will be live from November 27 to November 29 and will be the second last event of the season, followed by a troop event.

Other Events

Apart from these, there will be five more troop events during November. Each will require you to incorporate a specific number of certain troops (based on the event) in your attack strategies to earn rewards. The first of these events will run from November 2 to November 5.

The Clash of Clans November 2023 event brings plenty of exciting rewards. Prepare your troops for more clashing action, and grab the rewards to upgrade your Town Hall faster.

Thanks to Google Play Games, you can try out the Supercell title on your PC now.